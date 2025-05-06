PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Payroll Named "Best Customer Support," "Best Value," and More by Gartner Digital Markets

Review platforms Software Advice, Capterra, and GetApp-all owned by Gartner Digital Markets-have recognized Patriot Software as one of the highest-rated payroll systems, based on user reviews.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Patriot Payroll® has been recognized with multiple 2025 "Best Of" badges from review site, Gartner Digital Markets. Most prominently, Patriot Payroll has been rated "Best Customer Support" and "Best Value."

"This kind of recognition is our favorite, as it comes directly from our customers - hardworking small business owners - who rely on us to take the hassle out of payroll," says Sam Beall, Head of Operations.

Gartner awards badges to products that earn ratings in the top 25% in their categories from verified users for functionality, customer support, and more. The "Best Of" badges are based on reviews and ratings from users with experience using Patriot's payroll software .

Patriot Software received the following 2025 badges from Gartner platforms in the "payroll" category:

Best Customer Support (Software Advice)

Best Value (Capterra)

Best Functionality & Features (GetApp)

The combination of best customer support, value, and functionality and features badges is a testament to Patriot's commitment to providing fast, simple, and affordable payroll software-backed by 100% U.S.-customer support.

"When our customers are happy, we're happy," Beall continued. "But that doesn't mean we can get lazy! We need to defend our title and prove just why our payroll is the best value with the best customer support."

Visit www.patriotsoftware.com to learn more about Patriot's award-winning payroll software.

###

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll , HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray

Content Manager

marketing@patriotsoftware.com

www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-payroll-named-%22best-customer-support-%22-%22best-value-%22-and-1022596