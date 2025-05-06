Atom11 Rolls Out AMC Suite for Smarter Amazon Advertising

atom11's AMC Suite simplifies Amazon Marketing Cloud, helping sellers build smarter, data-driven ad campaigns with ease.

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / atom11, an award-winning Amazon ads automation platform, has launched the Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Suite, designed to simplify data-driven advertising for Amazon sellers. This powerful tool enables sellers to easily create high-converting, omnichannel advertising strategies.

The AMC Suite is built for brands and e-commerce agencies wanting to move beyond basic campaign reporting. It provides deep insights into customer behavior, purchase patterns, and cross-channel performance, helping sellers optimize advertising efforts.

One of the suite's most valuable features is its automation, which regularly generates reports and insights without needing constant queries, allowing brands to focus on campaign execution.

The launch comes at a crucial time for e-commerce. With over 9.7 million registered sellers and rising advertising costs - sponsored product ad prices have increased 48% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2025 - brands must maximize every advertising dollar.

Although Amazon introduced AMC to provide deeper insights across the funnel, its complexity has reduced adoption. Many brands struggle with the need for SQL knowledge and engineering resources, preventing them from fully utilizing AMC's potential.

"AMC is powerful, but most sellers haven't adopted it because it feels too complex," says atom11 Co-Founder and CTO, Nivesh. "Our goal with this launch is to simplify AMC to the core, enabling mid to enterprise-level sellers to access AMC's benefits without requiring data science teams."

The atom11 AMC Suite bridges the gap between raw data and actionable insights, allowing brands to turn complex data into growth-driving intelligence.

"Think of AMC as a giant spreadsheet where each row is a customer and each column is an action they've taken - clicked an ad, viewed a product, etc. You can group similar customers together and retarget them with precision." explains atom11 Co-founder and CEO, Neha Bhuchar. "While legacy tools focus on analytics, atom11 focuses on audience building and optimization. That's the missing link we're solving for."

Designed for teams seeking smarter, data-backed customer engagement, the suite helps marketers identify high-intent segments and measure campaign impact on buying decisions.

atom11 plans to expand the suite with new features, including Amazon DSP integration for even stronger advertising capabilities. Other updates will focus on deeper integrations of first-party and third-party data for a more unified view of the customer journey.

"We'll remain true to atom11's DNA of Retail-aware Advertising," adds Nivesh. "By combining AMC data with real commerce signals, we'll help brands build smarter campaigns that drive measurable results."

As e-commerce continues to evolve, brands investing in intelligent tools like the AMC Suite gain a competitive edge, enabling agile and precise marketing.

atom11 is an Amazon ad automation software . It helps agencies, large brands, and sellers unlock Amazon advertising's full potential through unified data and actionable insights. By integrating ads with retail signals like inventory, pricing, and competitor activity, atom11 boosts performance by 20% within an intelligent ecosystem.

