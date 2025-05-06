Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Launches Redesigned Website To Highlight Electric Vehicle Offering

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its redesigned website, www.evtvusa.com

The new site features the company's current suite of electric vehicles, including vans, buses, and trucks.

"The new Envirotech website allows commercial electric vehicle customers to easily find the vehicle that best fits their business needs," said Jason Maddox, President of Envirotech. "The site provides a commercial electric vehicle customer with the benefits and technical specifications of the vans, buses, and trucks that Envirotech provides to the growing EV market. As we expand our solution offering to include electric powered drones and watercraft, the website will be further revised to include those product lines."

Jason Maddox added: "For EVTV investors, the website provides a convenient nexus for stock information, SEC filings, and news about Envirotech."

Business owners and potential strategic partners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle and technology offering are invited to visit the new website and can contact the company through the website at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

