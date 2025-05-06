WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), a technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire SevenRooms, a software and hospitality technology company. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of 2025. Shares of DoorDash are decreasing in the pre-market trading.The acquisition expands the company's commerce Platform capabilities, offering merchants new tools to boost in-store and delivery sales, strengthen customer relationships, and increase profitability.The partnership aims to help merchants grow across both first-party and third-party sales channels.In the pre-market trading, DoorDash is 5.43% lesser at $194.25 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX