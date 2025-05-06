Gildan Activewear: Gildan's North American Operations Achieve Silver Level in the Women in Governance Parity Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Gildan is pleased to announce that its Canadian and U.S. operations have been certified at the Silver level by Women in Governance for their gender parity efforts. With this, Gildan joins 70 other recognized organizations, highlighting the Company's advancements in creating an inclusive environment with an equitable representation of women to men.

"This certification is a testament to Gildan's persistent and dedicated efforts to achieve gender parity at all levels of the organization; of notable mention, is Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy goal of achieving gender parity at the Director-level and above positions by 2027," says Esther Hackett, Vice-President of Human Resources at Gildan. "Additionally, both the Canadian and U.S. certifications provide us with an opportunity to learn about the strengths uniquely possessed by our operations in each region, as well as identify relevant pathways towards improvement."

Over the years, Gildan has implemented programs to empower women from different regions and at different levels of the organization. One of its most successful programs in Canada and the U.S. has been Women in Leadership - Ignite Your Impact, which brings together women from the manager-level and above for development and networking opportunities. The Company has also been enhancing its succession planning to build more equitable pipelines of future leaders, making gender parity a priority right from the hiring stage.

Created in 2017, the Women in Governance Parity Certification evaluates organizations on over 75 quantitative and qualitative criteria in alignment with country-specific regulations, taking into account the multiple impacts of diversity in women's career advancement. The Certification consists of a thorough diagnostic of an organization's position on the gender parity spectrum as it pertains to its strategies (culture and commitments), actions (communications, policy and programs), and the results they yield.

For more information about the Women in Governance Parity Certification, click here.



To learn more about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Gildan, click here.

