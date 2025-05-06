Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") announces that the 2024 year end audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ending ended December 31, 2024, have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company announces that for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company achieved net income of $2,678,698 compared to a net loss of $164,066 for the same period for the year ended December 31, 2023, and this net income amount was primarily due to an amount of $3,139,211 that was realized by the Company as a result of the previously announced sale of the Company's 'Peeks' assets to Mii.TV Inc., which is further described in the Company's press release dated December 3, 2024.

In 2025, management of the Company plans to accelerate growth by continuing to market its legacy livestreaming service and by re-launching and marketing its new Keek video-sharing platform in 2025.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the Financial Statements and MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with them in their entirety. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

