L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received multiple orders expected to total $214 million under Germany's Digitalization Land Based Operations (D-LBO) program. These orders include delivery of interoperable communication systems to enhance the operational capabilities of the German armed forces.

"Resilient and immediate communication among allies is crucial for countering threats posed by aggressive adversaries," said Sam Mehta, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. "We are proud to support our NATO ally with our trusted communications technology, which has demonstrated its value in the field by protecting soldiers and networks at the tactical edge."

L3Harris' resilient communications solutions leverage battle-tested hardware and robust waveform technology, which support the D-LBO program's objective for German armed forces to be more operationally efficient and coalition interoperable.

These orders follow other recent awards the company has received for Falcon radios, including for the Netherlands' FOXTROT and the U.S. Army's HMS programs.

