WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry.Seven people in six states have fallen sick from Salmonella after contact with backyard poultry, says a CDC investigation notice.It did not specify which are the affected states.'Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry? Salmonella?germs even if they look healthy and clean. You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry, or anything in their environment, and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing?Salmonella?germs,' CDC said in a press release.The health agency advised people to keep birds and supplies outside the house to prevent spreading germs into their houses.Hatcheries have been advised to use best management practices to help prevent Salmonella in poultry. Stores should source poultry from hatcheries that take steps to reduce Salmonella contamination.Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX