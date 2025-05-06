Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg acquires European silicone rubber specialist

Trelleborg Group has, through its business area Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of Sico Gesellschaft für Siliconverarbeitung mbH and Czech joint venture company Sico Silicone s.r.o. Trelleborg has been a 50/50 joint venture party in Sico Silicone since 2016.



Sico develops and manufactures a range of engineered extruded and molded silicone rubber products, including tubes, hoses, and profiles, for food and beverage, healthcare, automotive niches, and building and construction. Headquarters and primary production are in Witten, Germany, with additional production in Velké Porící, Czech Republic. Consolidated sales amounted to approximately SEK 280 M in 2024. This bolt-on acquisition aligns with Trelleborg's strategy to grow in attractive industries that complement and strengthen the Group's existing offerings.



"We are delighted to welcome Sico to Trelleborg. The acquisition strengthens our silicone capabilities in Europe and will allow us to offer customers a broader range of high-quality solutions," says Jean Paul Mindermann, President of the Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area.



The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2024, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com