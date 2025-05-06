BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI), an enterprise in AI, Tuesday announced that it has extended its collaboration with insurance giant AIA China through a one-year agreement worth 3 to 4 million RMB.The expanded partnership will deploy Xiao-I's end-to-end AI customer service suite anchored by its proprietary Hua Zang Large Language Model.Under the deal, AIA China will integrate Xiao-I's Intelligent Dialogue Robot, Live Chat Platform, AI-Powered Seat Assistant, Knowledge Fusion System, and Outbound Call Integration. Powered by the Hua Zang LLM, these modules deliver seamless, context-aware interactions across voice, text, and data channels.Xiao-I's advanced NLP capabilities enable hyper-personalized service, real-time agent support, and dynamic knowledge optimization, reducing operational friction. By unifying all solutions on the Hua Zang LLM, AIA China gains a scalable, accurate, and adaptable customer service infrastructure designed for complex business scenarios.AIXI is currently trading at $3.31, up $0.14 or 4.09 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX