Drake State Community and Technical College Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for Leidos Advanced Training Complex

Drake State Community and Technical College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new Leidos Advanced Training Complex. The event featured remarks from Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims, Leidos CEO Tom Bell, elected officials, and community leaders.

The ceremony marked the grand opening of the 50,000-square-foot facility on Drake State's campus, which will support education and training for the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries. The training complex houses in-demand training programs, including precision machining and welding. It also features dedicated space for additive manufacturing, mechatronics, electrical technology, engineering design, and more, as well as lab spaces, classrooms, and offices for instructors and administration. Additionally, the complex will serve as home to a new cohort of Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) students, an apprenticeship-style program that Drake State started in 2024.

"The Leidos Advanced Training Complex represents a transformative investment in workforce education and regional economic growth," said Dr. Patricia Sims, President of Drake State. "This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to expand training opportunities in high-demand industries such as precision machining and welding, preparing our students for the careers of tomorrow while strengthening the talent pipeline for our local and national partners. I want to thank our state elected officials, the Alabama Community College System, and Leidos for supporting this transformative project."

The Leidos Advanced Training Complex was identified as a key initiative through the Alabama Community College System's ASPIRE 2030 plan, which stands for "Achieving Systemwide Potential through Increased Resources and Engagement." The initiative was made possible by a statewide bond issue passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2020 to support facility upgrades and new construction across Alabama's education system.

"The facility here will effectively serve Drake State students and North Alabama for a long time," said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker. "We are in the business of making life better for everyone. It's our job and mission to make sure every area of this state has the resources needed to provide training and support economic development. The innovation and talent that will be produced at this training complex will be among the best in the state."

In November 2024, Leidos announced a $1.75 million donation to Drake State. The gift helps fund Drake State's advanced manufacturing and IT programs, student apprenticeships, campus technical and infrastructure upgrades, a new scholarship endowment, and faculty development opportunities. In recognition of the donation, Drake State named the new building the Leidos Advanced Training Complex.

"Huntsville has been a cornerstone of aerospace and defense talent since the industry's earliest days," said Leidos CEO Tom Bell. "This partnership with Drake State will grow the pipeline of talented people who will solve our nation's most vexing challenges in smarter and more efficient ways."

Drake State broke ground on the facility on June 9, 2023. The complex features 10 laboratories, seven classrooms, multiple offices, a multipurpose room, specialized tool and storage areas, a storm shelter, a testing suite, a kitchen and serving area, a break room, and modern restrooms. Additional features include glass viewing areas for prospective students and industry partners, as well as digital displays providing key information for students and visitors.

The new training complex will equip students with skills to help them earn high wages and gain nationally recognized certifications at a low cost.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood provided architectural, interior design, civil engineering, and landscape architecture services for the complex, which was constructed by Fite Building Co.

For more information about programs available in the new facility, visit drakestate.edu.

About Drake State Community & Technical College

Established in 1961, Drake State Community and Technical College is a historically black community college located in Huntsville, home to the fast-growing, highly technical aerospace and defense industry, including the NASA Marshall Flight Center, US Army Redstone Arsenal, and Cummings Research Parks. Drake State offers flexible, affordable university-transfer 2-year and technical degrees, certificates, adult and continuing education, and customized technical skills training for Huntsville/Madison County employers. Visit www.drakestate.edu for more information.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

