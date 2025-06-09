Leidos: Redefining Readiness: Smarter Support for the Force

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Technology, health, and human performance working together to strengthen military resilience.

How can today's service members and their families stay mission-ready in the face of evolving demands? This episode of the Fed2Fed podcast by GOVTECH CONNECTS explores how advanced technology, integrated health expertise, and performance-focused strategies are transforming readiness and well-being across every stage of the mission lifecycle.

Leidos leaders Liz Porter, Health & Civil Sector President; Dr. Keita Franklin, Chief Behavioral Health Officer; and Thad Allen, Senior Advisor, share how smarter support systems-powered by real-time data, holistic health models, and innovation-are driving measurable impact for military communities.

Listen now to learn how new approaches to care and performance are helping service members and their families build resilience, sustain readiness, and thrive during and after service.

Listen here.



