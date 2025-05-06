WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Antalpha Platform Holding Company, Tuesday announced that it has kicked off the roadshow for its planned initial public offering of 3.85 million ordinary shares, with an anticipated price range of $11.00 to $13.00 per share.The company also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day overallotment option for up to 577,500 additional shares.Antalpha's shares are slated to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker 'ANTA.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX