Valerio Therapeutics S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO) (the "Company") announces the postponement of the publication of its 2024 annual financial report, initially scheduled for April 30, 2025, as well as the finalization and approval of its statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2024.

The Company is facing significant difficulties in accessing the accounting records of its U.S. subsidiary, Valerio Therapeutics Inc. Although the assets related to this subsidiary have been impaired in the Company's statutory accounts and the subsidiary ceased all activities at the end of 2024, this delay in the accounting treatment of Valerio Therapeutics Inc. currently prevents the Company from finalizing its statutory and, consequently, its consolidated financial statements. In 2024, the re-invoicing to the Company of costs from Valerio Therapeutics Inc. (including employee and R&D expenses) remained substantial and therefore has a significant impact on the Company's annual accounts.

As a result, the finalization of the Company's 2024 statutory and consolidated financial statements and the publication of the 2024 annual financial report will not occur before the end of July 2025. The approval of the 2024 annual financial statements will take place in September 2025.

The Company's cash position remains low. The Company's main shareholder intends to provide funding for Valerio Therapeutics' ongoing operations through June 2025. In the meantime, the Company is continuing discussions with its stakeholders and is seeking to reach an agreement necessary to secure its financial and cash position through the end of 2025.

