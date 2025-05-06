EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results

Conference Call Invitation Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2024/2025 (ending 31 March 2025) on 15 May 2025 Düsseldorf, 06 May 2025 - The DOUGLAS Group, Europe's number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the second quarter 2024/2025 on 15 May 2025. The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 15 May 2025. To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options: To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call. Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialed in and mute the audio line.

to register for the conference call. You can follow the webcast with audio via this link . About the DOUGLAS Group The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,880 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy "Let it Bloom". The winning business model is underpinned by the Group's omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2023/2024, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of around 4.5 billion euros and employed around 19,200 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website . Investor Contact Stefanie Steiner

Director Investor Relations and M&A

Phone: +49 211 16847 8594

Mail: ir@douglas.de



