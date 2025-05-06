DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2025

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2025 06-May-2025 / 16:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2025, May 6th DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 1. Result of the previous plan Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from 2024, May 5th, until 2025 May 6th, (covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on 2025, May 6th ): Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 1.29% Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2) 0 Number of shares owned in portfolio (1) 256,952 Accounting value of the portfolio (1) EUR6,291,147.93 Market value of the portfolio (1) EUR9,121,796.00 Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase Amounted gross flow (3) program Sales / Buy positions Sales positions Buy Transfer Call option bought Futures Put option sold Forward sale Number of shares 460,036 460,236 Average maximum maturity Average transaction price 32.006 32.022 (3) Cash transaction Amounts 14,723,789 14,737,745 1. On May 6th, 2025 (market close on May 5th, 2025) 2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2025 3. Covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program wasestablished and ending on May 5th,2025. It concerns transaction made as part of block transactions or liquiditycontract. 2. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document:

Number of treasury shares owned directly and indirectly: 256,952 representing 1.29 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective:

-- Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI: 0

-- External growth operations: 0

-- Covering option plan for stock or other employees'shareholding system: 256,952

-- Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution: 0

-- Cancellation: 0 3. New share repurchase program:

-- Program Authority: Shareholders 'Meeting on May 6th, 2025

-- Securities covered: Ordinary shares

-- Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback: 10 % currently equivalent to 1,986,202shares. Considering the number of shares already held and amounting to 256,952 (1.29 % of the share capital), themaximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,729,250 shares (8.71 % of the share capital)unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.

-- Maximum purchase price: EUR50

-- Objectives in decreasing order of priority:

-- Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service providerunder a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,

-- Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporateacquisition transactions,

-- Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers (on the terms and in the manner providedfor by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,

-- Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the rightvia redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of theCompany's stock,

-- Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by theShareholder's Meeting.

-- Program duration: 18 months as from the Shareholders 'Meeting of May 6th, 2025, until November the 6th,2026.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Build is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2025 with the AMF under number D.25-0194. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute and cannot be considered to constitute a public offer, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe as intended to request a purchase or subscription order in any country

