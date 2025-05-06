Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (the "Financing") from the sale of the following:

senior secured non-interest bearing convertible notes ("Non-Interest Bearing Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of $1,600,000 which principal amount will be convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at a conversion price of USD $0.41, subject to the terms and conditions of the Non-Interest Note agreement; and senior secured non-interest bearing convertible notes ("Discounted Conversion Notes" and together with the Non-Interest Bearing Notes, the "Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of $900,000, which principal amount will be convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at a conversion price of the lesser of (A) CAD $0.53; and (B) a 25% discount to the Company's next financing price, subject to the terms and conditions of the Interest Bearing Note agreement.

The Notes will be issued with a term of 12 months. In the event the Non-Interest Bearing Notes are not converted by the holder during the term, the Company will pay a 24% premium on the principal outstanding. The Discounted Conversion Notes will automatically convert into common shares of the Company in the event the 10-day volume weighted average price of the common shares exceeds CAD $1.06. In the event the Discounted Conversion Notes are not converted by the holder during the term, the Company will pay a 15% premium on the principal outstanding. All securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital and to acquire additional Ethereum (ETH) to support Beyond Medical's blockchain attestation business. The Company's attestation platform utilizes Ethereum-based smart contracts to secure and verify medical records, patient consent forms, compliance documentation, and other critical healthcare data on-chain.

The ETH held in the corporate treasury also enables Beyond Medical to manage transaction (gas) fees, operate decentralized infrastructure, and further enhance the security and integrity of its blockchain-powered verification ecosystem.

"As we advance our attestation platform and deepen our integration with Ethereum infrastructure, this financing provides a runway to scale operations and strengthen our blockchain capabilities," said Daniel Liu, CEO of Beyond Medical Technologies. "We believe Ethereum's role in healthcare data integrity is just beginning, and this funding positions us well for that transformation."

Operational Update

In the latest operational update, Beyond Medical is excited to share progress on our new initiative leveraging Ethereum-based signature and attestation technology. Over the past several weeks, we've completed successful demos and alpha testing in collaboration with select partners across Canada. Their feedback has been instrumental in refining key features such as on-chain attestations and permissioned access with real-time transparency. Utilizing the software from the licensing agreement, we're preparing to bring this offering to a wider audience. The beta version is now live on our website, and companies can sign up for early access as we continue building toward a more secure and verifiable future for organizational operations.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. is a healthcare technology company integrating blockchain infrastructure to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency across the medical ecosystem.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the completion of the Financing, the terms of the Financing, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Financing, that Ethereum's role in the healthcare industry will increase, and the benefits the Company will derive from the Financing.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will complete the Financing on the terms and conditions expected, that the Company will receive all necessary approvals for the Financing, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated, that the Financing will accelerate the growth and development of the Company's business, and that Ethereum's role in the healthcare industry will increase and that the Financing will position the Company well for this change. Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not receive all necessary approvals for the completion of the Financing, that the Company will fail to complete the Financing on the terms disclosed, or at all, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated, that the Company will not derive the expected benefits from the Financing, that the role of Ethereum in the healthcare industry will not increase, market volatility, the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities, and political, legal and regulatory risks generally.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250997

SOURCE: Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.