Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 08:05
34,800 Euro
-1,42 % -0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40035,50019:16
Dow Jones News
06.05.2025 17:45 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Dividend Payment In Respect Of The Financial Year Ended November 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 
06-May-2025 / 17:10 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 Press release 
 Press release 
 Paris, May 6th, 2025 
 
DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 
 
 
The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held at its registered office on May 6th, 
2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR2.20 per share 
for the financial year ended November 30, 2024. 
 
Agenda: 
 
        Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment 
May 9th, 2025 
 
        Record date for dividend payment 
May 12th, 2025 
 
May 13th, 2025 Payment of the dividend in cash.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. 
The group's employees share the conviction that Build is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living 
together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by 
reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. 
All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to 
create a more virtuous city. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2025 with the AMF under number D.25-0194. It 
is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a 
detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman 
& Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The 
occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, 
assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute and cannot be considered to constitute a public offer, an offer to sell or an 
offer to subscribe as intended to request a purchase or subscription order in any country.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KBSA_CP_Dividende payment in respect of 2024_UK 06 05 2025_Vdef

2131374 06-May-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
