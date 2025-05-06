DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 06-May-2025 / 17:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, May 6th, 2025 DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held at its registered office on May 6th, 2025, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR2.20 per share for the financial year ended November 30, 2024. Agenda: Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment May 9th, 2025 Record date for dividend payment May 12th, 2025 May 13th, 2025 Payment of the dividend in cash.

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Build is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2025 with the AMF under number D.25-0194. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws attention in particular to the risks described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's businesses, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute and cannot be considered to constitute a public offer, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe as intended to request a purchase or subscription order in any country.

