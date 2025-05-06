The Pitch Club: New Amazon Bestseller "FULLY EXPRESSED" is Helping Women Rewrite the Rules

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / What happens when a woman stops contorting herself to fit someone else's mold, and decides to tell the truth instead?

This is the bold question at the heart of Fully Expressed , the new Amazon bestseller redefining what it means to lead, live, and love without apology. As summer nears and the world shifts into technicolor, this powerful anthology is inviting women everywhere to do the same.

Curated by TEDx speaker and business advisor Rebecca Cafiero , Fully Expressed gathers twelve women - entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers - who each peeled back the layers to reveal something deeper: themselves. Their stories range from shedding addiction and identity labels, to reclaiming joy, intuition, and self-trust in a world that profits from our silence.

But this is more than a memoir collection.

Each chapter is paired with embodiment tools, reflective questions, and journal prompts designed to help readers drop their masks, clarify their voice, and chart their next evolution. Fully Expressed is both a permission slip and a roadmap for any woman ready to step into her truth. The result? A book that's both a mirror and a movement; raw enough to feel and resonant enough to follow.

"Being fully expressed isn't about being the loudest voice in the room - it's about being the truest one," says Cafiero, who founded The Pitch Club to elevate women's voices and visibility. "When we live from that place, we don't just inspire others-we ignite them."

Since its release, Fully Expressed has hit #1 Amazon bestseller lists in categories including Women & Business, Biographies of Business Professionals, and Journal Writing, with readers calling it "soulful," "disarming," and "the kind of message we all need right now."

One 5-star Amazon review reads:

"Each woman shared a powerful journey to becoming the truest, most aligned, authentic version of herself, and that's the kind of message we all need right now."

Contributing authors include Sara Chambers, Amanda Walker, Emily Jacobson, Carrie Murray, Erica Ash, Shalaree Lamboy, Morgan Mills, Alessia Citro, Susan Cooley, Melissa Dean, and Julie Costa. Their stories span industries and life stages, but share one thread: the courage to be seen.

Proceeds from the book support 4Kira4Moms , a nonprofit working to eradicate maternal mortality and ensure safe, empowering birth outcomes for all.

Published by Pitch Club Publishing, Fully Expressed is the latest evolution in a growing movement to amplify women's leadership through honest storytelling, aligned entrepreneurship, and unapologetic self-expression.

So if you're craving a summer read that isn't just inspiring - but activating - this is the book to pick up. Not just because it will change how you see the women on the page. But because it might just change how you see yourself.

