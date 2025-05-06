CF Bankshares Inc., Parent Of CFBank Na, Reports Results For The 1st Quarter 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for Q1 2025 was $4.4 million ( $0.68 per diluted common share), which included $600k of Provision expense. This represents a 44% increase in net income over Q1 2024. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (PPNR) for Q1 2025 was $6.2 million .

( per diluted common share), which included $600k of Provision expense. This represents a increase in net income over Q1 2024. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (PPNR) for Q1 2025 was . Book value per share increased to $25.86 as of March 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2025. Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 10.37% for the first quarter, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0.86%. Q1 results included elevated payroll tax expense, which is typical for the first quarter of the year.

for the first quarter, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was Q1 results included elevated payroll tax expense, which is typical for the first quarter of the year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased 7bps when compared to the prior quarter and increased 28bps when compared to the first quarter of 2024. This represents the fourth consecutive quarter in which we have achieved NIM expansion.

when compared to the prior quarter and increased when compared to the first quarter of 2024. This represents the fourth consecutive quarter in which we have achieved NIM expansion. Noninterest bearing (NIB) deposit balances grew by $18 million, an increase of 7% during the first quarter of 2025.

an increase of during the first quarter of 2025. During Q1, we completed the sale of two portfolios of residential mortgage loans totaling $18.1 million. Proceeds from these sales have been redeployed into higher-yielding Commercial banking loan relationships. These Residential portfolio sales are consistent with our strategy of contracting Residential loans while expanding the Commercial Bank loans and relationships.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, Matt Tuohey joined CFBank as Market President for the Northeast Ohio region. Matt brings over 30 years of experience in commercial banking and executive leadership within the Northeast Ohio market. His strong connections will be valuable to building and expanding our presence in the market.

On April 2, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its common stock and a corresponding cash dividend of $7.00 per share on its Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend was paid on April 22, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2025.

On April 30, 2025, the Company entered into a new $10 million revolving line of credit with the same third-party bank that is the lender on its existing $35 million holding company credit facility. The revolving line of credit provides an additional $10 million of availability that could be drawn on to inject additional Tier 1 capital into the Bank if and when needed.

CEO and Board Chair Commentary

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented:

Q1 Performance Sets Base to Build Upon

"Q1 Net Income of $4.4 million, which included $600k of provision expense, represents a solid start to 2025, and we believe establishes a base to continue building upon. We are particularly pleased with our continuing positive trajectory of growing NIB deposits, which were up 7% during the quarter.

We expect additional opportunities to reduce our Cost Of Funds and Deposit costs moving forward, with expected Fed rate reductions providing further impetus.

Leaning Into Growing the Commercial Bank Franchise

Our Commercial Banking group produced over $50 million of net Loan growth during the first quarter, after overcoming considerable loan payoffs, mostly from successful Commercial Real Estate development Projects, moving to refinance at stabilization into Permanent loans. At this juncture in the new year, our Commercial business and loan pipelines continue to be very strong.

A key element of our business strategy, cited previously, of reducing lower rate Residential Mortgage portfolio loans to help with funding strengthening Commercial lending growth, produced the intended strategic results during Q1.

A more normalized upward sloping Interest rate Yield curve is anticipated to benefit Margins and Lending as we move forward. Our CF Team has done a nice job of implementing interest rate floors into some floating rate loans which may also help to sustain or support Margins.

Adding Top Talent Sets the Stage for Quality Growth

I am highly enthused by the caliber and interest level of experienced Commercial Bankers interested in joining CFBank mostly from Regional Banks. We believe through our conversations with them that they are attracted to our Entrepreneurial business approach along with lack of bureaucratic red tape. This talent influx we believe bodes well for future growth and expansion, along with our business objectives of expanding our Commercial Banking franchise, through increasing market share and added scale.

The previous as well as current successes with recruiting proven Revenue generating Commercial Banker Talent, is expanding appreciably our Commercial Banking Teams & presence in all 5 of the Regional Metro Markets which we serve.

Our Bests are Yet Ahead!"

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added: "Our CFBank Leadership and Team continues to demonstrate the ability to compete successfully and win vs. Regional Bank competitors."

Overview of Results

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $4.4 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.4 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income of $3.1 million (or $0.47 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.2 million compared to PPNR of $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and PPNR of $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and increased $376,000, or 3.0%, compared to $12.5 million for the prior quarter, and increased $1.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.2 million, or 6.7%, decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $792,000 decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 26bps decrease in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $14.1 million, or 0.9%, decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest income was primarily attributed to a 19bps decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by an $8.0 million, or 0.4%, increase in average interest-earning assets. The net interest margin of 2.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased 7bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.57% for the prior quarter.

The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.5 million, or 8.5%, decrease in interest expense, coupled with a $114,000, or 0.4%, increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was attributed to a 37bps decrease in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $6.4 million, or 0.4%, decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $40.3 million, or 2.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, partially offset by a 10bps decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The net interest margin of 2.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased 28bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.36% for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $1.2 million and decreased $240,000, or 16.6%, compared to $1.4 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $103,000 loss on the sale of a security, coupled with an $18,000 loss on the sale of commercial loans compared to a $79,000 gain in the prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $301,000, or 33.3%, compared to $905,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $457,000 increase in other noninterest income and a $108,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024 (in thousands).



Three Months ended



March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024



March 31,

2024

Notional amount of loans sold

$ 27,277



$ 15,670



$ 9,037



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $8.0 million and increased $521,000, or 7.0%, compared to $7.4 million for the prior quarter. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $628,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $136,000 decrease in loan expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was impacted by a $234,000 increase in payroll taxes, which on a percentage basis is higher in the first quarter of the year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $767,000, or 10.7%, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $675,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $124,000 increase in professional fee expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by higher expense accruals related to staff incentives and deferred compensation incentives in the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (effective tax rate of 20.6%), compared to $748,000 for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 14.5%) and $695,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (effective tax rate of 18.5%).

Loans and Loans Held For Sale

Net loans and leases totaled $1.8 billion at March 31, 2025 and increased $28.1 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans and leases balances was primarily due to a $47.7 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, a $6.4 million increase in construction loan balances, and a $2.5 million increase in home equity lines of credit balances, partially offset by a $23.9 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances, and a $4.1 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances. The decrease in single-family residential loan balances was due primarily to the sale of two portfolios of loans totaling $18.1 million.

The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types (in thousands).





March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024

Construction - 1-4 family*

$ 29,430



$ 26,786

Construction - Multi-family*



155,983





144,879

Construction - Non-residential*



23,646





29,582

Hotel/Motel



11,926





12,001

Industrial / Warehouse



74,068





58,480

Land/Land Development



33,195





25,123

Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing



2,184





2,333

Multi-family



211,937





199,269

Office



41,109





42,412

Retail



71,948





62,652

Other



7,603





8,533



* CFBank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $14.5 million, or 0.82% of total loans at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $44,000 from $14.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Loans 30 days or more past due totaled $11.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.5 million at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $17.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $17.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 1.01% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2024.

There was $582,000 in provision for credit losses expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $23,000, compared to net charge-offs of $95,000 for the prior quarter and net recoveries of $16,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.78 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $27.9 million, or 1.6%, when compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase when compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to an $18.1 million increase in noninterest-bearing account balances, coupled with a $9.8 million increase in interest-bearing accounts balances.

At March 31, 2025, approximately 31.1% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000, as compared to approximately 29.8% at December 31, 2024 and approximately 29.8% at March 31, 2024.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other debt totaled $92.7 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Capital

Stockholders' equity totaled $172.7 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.5%, when compared to $168.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $453,000 in dividend payments.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR). Management uses this "non-GAAP" financial measure in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR in excess of 20%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) Three months ended









March 31,









2025



2024



% change

Total interest income

$ 29,200



$ 29,086





0 % Total interest expense



16,291





17,802





-8 % Net interest income



12,909





11,284





14 %



















Provision for credit losses

















Provision for credit losses-loans



352





1,317





-73 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments



230





(80)





-388 %





582





1,237





-53 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses



12,327





10,047





23 %



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts



667





559





19 % Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans



114





90





27 % Net gain (loss) on sales of commercial loans



(18)





167



n/m

Net loss on sale of equity security



(103)





-



n/m

Other



546





89





513 % Noninterest income



1,206





905





33 %



















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



4,183





3,508





19 % Occupancy and equipment



434





434





0 % Data processing



674





615





10 % Franchise and other taxes



303





286





6 % Professional fees



787





663





19 % Director fees



177





125





42 % Postage, printing, and supplies



49





44





11 % Advertising and marketing



44





14





214 % Telephone



55





51





8 % Loan expenses



325





447





-27 % Foreclosed assets, net



1





-



n/m

Depreciation



118





130





-9 % FDIC premiums



546





600





-9 % Regulatory assessment



65





65





0 % Other insurance



46





56





-18 % Other



147





149





-1 % Noninterest expense



7,954





7,187





11 %



















Income before income taxes



5,579





3,765





48 % Income tax expense



1,149





695





65 % Net income



4,430





3,070





44 % Earnings allocated to participating securities (Series D preferred stock)



(136)





(57)



n/m

Net Income attributable to common stockholders

$ 4,294



$ 3,013





43 %



















Share Data

















Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.68



$ 0.48







Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.68



$ 0.47



























Average common shares outstanding - basic



6,285,649





6,329,898







Average common shares outstanding - diluted



6,285,649





6,357,298



























n/m - not meaningful



















Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

($ in thousands)

Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,

(unaudited)

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 240,986



$ 235,272



$ 233,520



$ 241,775



$ 236,892

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



100





100





100





100





100

Securities available for sale



8,793





8,683





8,690





8,323





7,597

Equity securities



-





5,000





5,000





5,000





5,000

Loans held for sale



3,505





2,623





5,240





3,187





2,241

Loans and leases



1,767,942





1,739,493





1,733,855





1,706,980





1,713,929

Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases



(17,803)





(17,474)





(16,780)





(19,285)





(18,198)

Loans and leases, net



1,750,139





1,722,019





1,717,075





1,687,695





1,695,731

FHLB and FRB stock



8,022





8,918





8,908





9,830





8,491

Foreclosed assets, net



524





-





-





-





-

Premises and equipment, net



3,472





3,536





3,480





3,571





3,685

Operating lease right of use assets



5,925





6,087





6,259





4,858





5,041

Bank owned life insurance



27,341





27,116





26,899





26,683





26,470

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



45,874





46,169





51,323





49,612





48,225

Total assets

$ 2,094,681



$ 2,065,523



$ 2,066,494



$ 2,040,634



$ 2,039,473

































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Deposits





























Noninterest bearing

$ 291,800



$ 273,668



$ 257,715



$ 217,771



$ 236,841

Interest bearing



1,491,889





1,482,127





1,487,861





1,478,705





1,486,229

Total deposits



1,783,689





1,755,795





1,745,576





1,696,476





1,723,070

FHLB advances and other debt



92,689





92,680





108,672





137,163





111,004

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance



1,346





2,238





1,214





154





1,093

Operating lease liabilities



6,083





6,229





6,387





4,949





5,127

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



23,183





25,144





25,652





27,322





26,209

Subordinated debentures



15,009





15,000





14,990





14,980





14,971

Total liabilities



1,921,999





1,897,086





1,902,491





1,881,044





1,881,474

































Stockholders' equity



172,682





168,437





164,003





159,590





157,999

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,094,681



$ 2,065,523



$ 2,066,494



$ 2,040,634



$ 2,039,473



Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis



For Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:



















































Securities (1) (2) $ 13,632

$ 139



3.49 %

$ 13,664

$ 143



3.54 %

$ 13,077

$ 129



3.23 % Loans and leases and loans held for sale (3)

1,747,968



26,815



6.14 %



1,723,753



27,212



6.31 %



1,694,701



26,010



6.14 % Other earning assets

183,421



2,072



4.52 %



198,834



2,458



4.94 %



196,600



2,782



5.66 % FHLB and FRB stock

8,151



174



8.54 %



8,914



179



8.03 %



8,488



165



7.78 % Total interest-earning assets

1,953,172



29,200



5.97 %



1,945,165



29,992



6.16 %



1,912,866



29,086



6.07 % Noninterest-earning assets

99,873















100,867















91,328











Total assets $ 2,053,045













$ 2,046,032













$ 2,004,194

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Deposits $ 1,465,045

$ 15,253



4.16 %

$ 1,465,595

$ 16,342



4.46 %

$ 1,453,397

$ 16,650



4.58 % FHLB advances and other borrowings

107,690



1,038



3.86 %



121,193



1,117



3.69 %



125,724



1,152



3.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,572,735



16,291



4.14 %



1,586,788



17,459



4.40 %



1,579,121



17,802



4.51 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities

309,457















292,733















267,714











Total liabilities

1,882,192















1,879,521















1,846,835

































































Equity

170,853















166,511















157,359











Total liabilities and equity $ 2,053,045













$ 2,046,032













$ 2,004,194

































































Net interest-earning assets $ 380,437













$ 358,377













$ 333,745











Net interest income/interest rate spread





$ 12,909



1.83 %







$ 12,533



1.76 %







$ 11,284



1.56 % Net interest margin













2.64 %















2.57 %















2.36 % Average interest-earning assets



















































to average interest-bearing liabilities

124.19 %















122.59 %















121.13 %

















(1) Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities. (2) Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (3) Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and includes nonperforming loans and leases.

Consolidated Financial Highlights





At or for the three months ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,

(unaudited)

2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

Earnings and Dividends





























Net interest income

$ 12,909



$ 12,533



$ 11,460



$ 11,367



$ 11,284

Provision for credit losses

$ 582



$ 1,381



$ 558



$ 3,561



$ 1,237

Noninterest income

$ 1,206



$ 1,446



$ 1,606



$ 1,218



$ 905

Noninterest expense

$ 7,954



$ 7,433



$ 7,226



$ 7,092



$ 7,187

Net income

$ 4,430



$ 4,417



$ 4,205



$ 1,695



$ 3,070

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 0.65



$ 0.26



$ 0.48

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 0.65



$ 0.26



$ 0.47

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.06



$ 0.06



$ 0.06

































Performance Ratios (annualized)





























Return on average assets



0.86 %



0.86 %



0.84 %



0.34 %



0.61 % Return on average equity



10.37 %



10.61 %



10.38 %



4.23 %



7.80 % Average yield on interest-earning assets



5.97 %



6.16 %



6.30 %



6.16 %



6.07 % Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities



4.14 %



4.40 %



4.70 %



4.57 %



4.51 % Average interest rate spread



1.83 %



1.76 %



1.60 %



1.59 %



1.56 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent



2.64 %



2.57 %



2.41 %



2.39 %



2.36 % Efficiency ratio (3)



55.94 %



53.17 %



55.30 %



56.35 %



58.96 % Noninterest expense to average assets



1.55 %



1.45 %



1.44 %



1.42 %



1.43 %































Capital





























Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)



10.55 %



10.33 %



10.36 %



10.11 %



10.05 % Total risk-based capital ratio (1)



13.76 %



13.60 %



13.43 %



13.48 %



13.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)



12.59 %



12.45 %



12.35 %



12.23 %



12.31 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)



12.59 %



12.45 %



12.35 %



12.23 %



12.31 % Equity to total assets at end of period



8.24 %



8.15 %



7.94 %



7.82 %



7.75 % Book value per common share

$ 25.86



$ 25.51



$ 24.83



$ 24.17



$ 24.17

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 25.86



$ 25.51



$ 24.83



$ 24.17



$ 24.17

Period-end market value per common share

$ 22.04



$ 25.54



$ 21.65



$ 18.76



$ 19.97

Period-end common shares outstanding



6,476,759





6,402,085





6,388,110





6,387,655





6,338,115

Average basic common shares outstanding



6,285,649





6,258,616





6,253,716





6,256,457





6,329,898

Average diluted common shares outstanding



6,285,649





6,328,710





6,293,908





6,256,457





6,357,298

































Asset Quality





























Nonperforming loans

$ 14,563



$ 14,719



$ 14,597



$ 10,909



$ 7,895

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.82 %



0.87 %



0.84 %



0.64 %



0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.72 %



0.71 %



0.71 %



0.53 %



0.39 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases



1.01 %



1.00 %



0.97 %



1.13 %



1.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to nonperforming loans and leases



122.25 %



118.72 %



114.96 %



176.78 %



230.50 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 23



$ 95



$ 3,291



$ 2,108



$ (16)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.01 %



0.02 %



0.77 %



0.49 %



0.00 %































Average Balances





























Loans

$ 1,763,827



$ 1,737,656



$ 1,717,886



$ 1,704,118



$ 1,710,057

Assets

$ 2,053,045



$ 2,046,032



$ 2,000,421



$ 1,997,376



$ 2,004,194

Stockholders' equity

$ 170,853



$ 166,511



$ 162,039



$ 160,205



$ 157,359







(1) Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank (2) There are no differences between book value per common share and tangible book value per common share since the Company does not have any intangible assets. (3) The efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense (excluding amortization of intangibles and foreclosed asset writedowns) divided by net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding gains or losses on securities transactions).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

The following non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company provides information useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends and facilitates comparisons with the performance of peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measure derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements:

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")



Three Months Ended



Mar 31,



December 31,



Mar 31,



2025



2024



2024

Net income

$ 4,430



$ 4,417



$ 3,070

Add: Provision for credit losses



582





1,381





1,237

Add: Income tax expense



1,149





748





695

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue

$ 6,161



$ 6,546



$ 5,002



SOURCE CF BANKSHARES INC.