CF Bankshares Inc., Parent Of CFBank NA, Reports Results For The 2nd Quarter 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for Q2 2025 was $5.0 million ( $0.77 per diluted common share), which included $1.4 million of Provision expense. This represents a 197% increase in net income over Q2 2024. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.17 for Q2 2025.

( per diluted common share), which included $1.4 million of Provision expense. This represents a increase in net income over Q2 2024. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per share by for Q2 2025. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (PPNR) for Q2 2025 was $7.8 million , which represents a 42% increase over Q2 2024 and a 27% increase over Q1 2025.

, which represents a increase over Q2 2024 and a 27% increase over Q1 2025. Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 11.47% for Q2 2025, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0.97% .

for Q2 2025, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was . Book value per share increased to $26.63 as of June 30, 2025.

as of June 30, 2025. Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased 19bps when compared to the prior quarter and increased 44bps when compared to the Q2 2024. This represents the fifth consecutive quarter in which we have achieved NIM expansion.

when compared to the prior quarter and increased when compared to the Q2 2024. This represents the fifth consecutive quarter in which we have achieved NIM expansion. Cost of funds declined 48bps when compared to Q2 2024.

when compared to Q2 2024. Efficiency Ratio improved to 49.8% compared to 55.9% for the prior quarter and 56.4% for Q2 2024.

Recent Developments

On July 1, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock and a corresponding cash dividend of $8.00 per share on its Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend was paid on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2025.

CEO and Board Chair Commentary

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented "During the first half of 2025, we continued to successfully execute our key strategic objectives, which include:

Scaling our Commercial Bank and improving our Loan and Customer Mix through the addition of full-service C&I loan and full-service deposit and treasury management customers.

Strengthening our Regional Market Leadership, as well as expanding our Commercial & Retail Banking teams by adding additional proven top performers.

Improving our Deposit franchise by lowering our Cost of Funds and reducing reliance on higher cost funding.

Reducing and Refinancing Low-Rate loans, predominantly residential mortgage portfolio loans, while we emphasize the growth of Salable Home Mortgage loans throughout our market Footprints.

In addition, to the expansion of and strengthening of our Regional Banking Teams to date, we also generated PPNR of $7.8 million during Q2 while achieving an Efficiency Ratio of below 50%. Our Net Earnings of $5.0 million for Q2, included $1.4 million of Loan Provision expense, as we increased our Allowance for Loan Losses. We also downstreamed $10 million of Capital to the Bank which further increased our regulatory capital ratios.

The significant Leadership & Banking Talent upgrades which have been accomplished, we believe bode well going forward, enabling us to accelerate the execution of our stated Key Strategic & Business Objectives.

Our Bests are yet Ahead!"

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added: "We are pleased with our Leadership Team's execution of the Bank's Strategic initiatives, which includes solid Core Earnings growth."

Overview of Results

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $5.0 million (or $0.77 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.4 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and net income of $1.7 million (or $0.26 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024. PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $7.8 million compared to PPNR of $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and PPNR of $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $9.5 million (or $1.45 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.8 million (or $0.74 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $14.0 million compared to PPNR of $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $14.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and increased $1.1 million, or 8.5%, compared to $12.9 million for the prior quarter, and increased $2.6 million, or 23.2%, compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.2 million, or 4.0%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $67,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 16bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a $24.6 million, or 1.3%, increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 2bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $578,000, or 0.04%, decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin of 2.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased 19bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.64% for the prior quarter.

The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 8.9%, decrease in interest expense, coupled with a $1.0 million, or 3.6%, increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was attributed to a 41bps decrease in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $1.4 million, or 0.09%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $76.5 million, or 4.0%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, partially offset by a 3bps decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The net interest margin of 2.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased 44bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.39% for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $1.6 million and increased $374,000, or 31.0%, compared to $1.2 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $196,000 increase in SWAP fee income, a $92,000 increase in gain on sales of residential mortgage loans, and a $103,000 decrease in the loss on the sale of a security during the prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $362,000, or 29.7%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $196,000 increase in SWAP fee income, a $119,000 increase in gain on sales of residential mortgage loans, and a $98,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 (in thousands).



Three Months ended



June 30,

2025



March 31,

2025



June 30,

2024

Notional amount of loans sold

$ 14,023



$ 27,277



$ 10,837





























Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $7.8 million and decreased $200,000, or 2.5%, compared to $8.0 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $229,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was impacted by a $183,000 decrease in payroll taxes, which on a percentage basis is higher in the first quarter of the year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $662,000, or 9.3%, compared to $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $384,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $309,000 increase in professional fee expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by higher salary expense due to increased FTEs and expense accruals related to staff incentives and deferred compensation incentives in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in professional fee expense was predominantly due to increased recruiting expenses in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (effective tax rate of 21.3%), compared to $1.1 million for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 20.6%) and $237,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (effective tax rate of 12.3%).

Loans and Loans Held For Sale

Net loans and leases totaled $1.8 billion at June 30, 2025 and increased $4.7 million, or 0.3%, from the prior quarter and increased $32.8 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans and leases balances from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $7.1 million increase in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances, a $5.1 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, and an $811,000 increase in home equity lines of credit balances, partially offset by a $3.9 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances, a $3.7 million decrease in construction loan balances, and a $1.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans.

The increase in loans and leases from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $52.8 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, a $3.3 million increase in home equity lines of credit balances, a $3.0 million increase in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances, and a $2.7 million increase in construction loan balances, partially offset by a $27.9 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances and a $1.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans. The decrease in single-family residential loan balances was due primarily to the sale of two portfolios of loans in the first quarter of 2025 totaling $18.1 million.

The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types (in thousands).





June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025

Construction - 1-4 family*

$ 29,131



$ 29,430

Construction - Multi-family*



157,743





155,983

Construction - Non-residential*



18,785





23,646

Hotel/Motel



11,853





11,926

Industrial / Warehouse



75,408





74,068

Land/Land Development



32,942





33,195

Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing



2,045





2,184

Multi-family



218,523





211,937

Office



40,150





41,109

Retail



69,815





71,948

Other



7,424





7,603





* CFBank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $16.6 million, or 0.94% of total loans at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million from $14.5 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Loans 30 days or more past due totaled $15.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $11.4 million at March 31, 2025 and $12.5 million at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $19.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $17.8 million at March 31, 2025 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 1.08% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2025 and 1.00% at December 31, 2024.

There was $1.4 million in provision for credit losses expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $582,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $51,000, compared to net charge-offs of $23,000 for the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in provision expense and the allowance for credit losses on loans was driven by a $1.2 million increase in the specific reserve on a loan participation. This participation was purchased in 2022 and is not part of the Bank's core loan portfolio.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.81 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $26.2 million, or 1.5%, when compared to $1.78 billion at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $54.1 million, or 3.1%, when compared to $1.76 million at December 31, 2024. The increase when compared to March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $21.6 million increase in interest-bearing account balances, coupled with a $4.5 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts balances. The increase when compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $31.4 million increase in interest-bearing account balances, coupled with a $22.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts balances.

At June 30, 2025, approximately 29.1% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000, as compared to approximately 31.1% at March 31, 2025 and approximately 29.8% at December 31, 2024.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other debt totaled $100.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $92.7 million March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $10 million increase in the outstanding balance on the holding company credit facility.

Capital

Stockholders' equity totaled $177.0 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.5%, when compared to $172.7 million at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.6 million, or 5.1%, from $168.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $456,000 in dividend payments. The increase in stockholders' equity during the six months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $909,000 in dividend payments.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR). Management uses this "non-GAAP" financial measure in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR in excess of 20%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of the Company or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended









Six months ended









June 30,









June 30,









2025



2024



% change



2025



2024



% change

Total interest income $

30,359



$

29,315





4 %

$

59,559



$

58,401





2 % Total interest expense



16,358







17,948





-9 %





32,649







35,750





-9 % Net interest income



14,001







11,367





23 %





26,910







22,651





19 % ?









































Provision for credit losses









































Provision for credit losses-loans



1,370







3,195





-57 %





1,722







4,512





-62 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded

commitments



57







366





-84 %





287







286





0 %





1,427







3,561





-60 %





2,009







4,798





-58 % Net interest income after provision for

credit losses



12,574







7,806





61 %





24,901







17,853





39 % ?









































Noninterest income









































Service charges on deposit accounts



721







623





16 %





1,388







1,182





17 % Net gain on sales of residential

mortgage loans



206







87





137 %





320







177





81 % Net gain (loss) on sales of

commercial loans



-







-



n/m







(18)







167



n/m

Net loss on sale of equity security



-







-



n/m







(103)







-



n/m

Swap fee income



196







-



n/m







196







-



n/m

Other



457







508





-10 %





1,003







597





68 % Noninterest income



1,580







1,218





30 %





2,786







2,123





31 % ?









































Noninterest expense









































Salaries and employee benefits



3,954







3,570





11 %





8,137







7,078





15 % Occupancy and equipment



417







471





-11 %





851







905





-6 % Data processing



683







649





5 %





1,357







1,264





7 % Franchise and other taxes



304







356





-15 %





607







642





-5 % Professional fees



899







590





52 %





1,686







1,253





35 % Director fees



180







143





26 %





357







268





33 % Postage, printing, and supplies



46







42





10 %





95







86





10 % Advertising and marketing



84







38





121 %





128







52





146 % Telephone



43







52





-17 %





98







103





-5 % Loan expenses



196







259





-24 %





521







706





-26 % Foreclosed assets, net



3







-



n/m







4







-



n/m

Depreciation



118







122





-3 %





236







252





-6 % FDIC premiums



534







499





7 %





1,080







1,099





-2 % Regulatory assessment



64







66





-3 %





129







131





-2 % Other insurance



50







51





-2 %





96







107





-10 % Other



179







184





-3 %





326







333





-2 % Noninterest expense



7,754







7,092





9 %





15,708







14,279





10 %











































Income before income taxes



6,400







1,932





231 %





11,979







5,697





110 % Income tax expense



1,365







237





476 %





2,514







932





170 % Net income



5,035







1,695





197 %





9,465







4,765





99 % Earnings allocated to participating

securities (Series D preferred stock)



(155)







(54)



n/m







(292)







(121)



n/m

Net Income attributable to common

stockholders $

4,880



$

1,641





197 %

$

9,173



$

4,644





98 % ?









































Share Data









































Basic earnings per common share $

0.77



$

0.26









$

1.46



$

0.74







Diluted earnings per common share $

0.77



$

0.26









$

1.45



$

0.74







?









































Average common shares

outstanding - basic



6,300,427







6,256,457













6,293,078







6,293,178







Average common shares

outstanding - diluted



6,344,833







6,256,457













6,315,281







6,306,878







?









































n/m - not meaningful











































Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition ($ in thousands) Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Jun 30,

(unaudited) 2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $

275,684



$

240,986



$

235,272



$

233,520



$

241,775

Interest-bearing deposits in other

financial institutions



100







100







100







100







100

Securities available for sale



8,996







8,793







8,683







8,690







8,323

Equity securities



-







-







5,000







5,000







5,000

Loans held for sale



1,613







3,505







2,623







5,240







3,187

Loans and leases



1,773,930







1,767,942







1,739,493







1,733,855







1,706,980

Less allowance for credit losses

on loans and leases



(19,122)







(17,803)







(17,474)







(16,780)







(19,285)

Loans and leases, net



1,754,808







1,750,139







1,722,019







1,717,075







1,687,695

FHLB and FRB stock



8,031







8,022







8,918







8,908







9,830

Foreclosed assets, net



524







524







-







-







-

Premises and equipment, net



3,469







3,472







3,536







3,480







3,571

Operating lease right of use

assets



5,760







5,925







6,087







6,259







4,858

Bank owned life insurance



27,573







27,341







27,116







26,899







26,683

Accrued interest receivable and

other assets



46,979







45,874







46,169







51,323







49,612

Total assets $

2,133,537



$

2,094,681



$

2,065,523



$

2,066,494



$

2,040,634









































?





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Deposits





































Noninterest bearing $

296,348



$

291,800



$

273,668



$

257,715



$

217,771

Interest bearing



1,513,500







1,491,889







1,482,127







1,487,861







1,478,705

Total deposits



1,809,848







1,783,689







1,755,795







1,745,576







1,696,476

FHLB advances and other debt



100,947







92,689







92,680







108,672







137,163

Advances by borrowers for taxes

and insurance



374







1,346







2,238







1,214







154

Operating lease liabilities



5,932







6,083







6,229







6,387







4,949

Accrued interest payable and

other liabilities



24,394







23,183







25,144







25,652







27,322

Subordinated debentures



15,019







15,009







15,000







14,990







14,980

Total liabilities



1,956,514







1,921,999







1,897,086







1,902,491







1,881,044









































Stockholders' equity



177,023







172,682







168,437







164,003







159,590

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $

2,133,537



$

2,094,681



$

2,065,523



$

2,066,494



$

2,040,634



Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis

For Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:



















































Securities (1) (2) $ 8,830

$ 40



1.45 %

$ 13,632

$ 139



3.49 %

$ 12,902

$ 133



3.37 % Loans and leases and loans held for sale (3)

1,760,308



27,907



6.34 %



1,747,968



26,815



6.14 %



1,688,522



26,339



6.24 % Other earning assets

200,614



2,259



4.50 %



183,421



2,072



4.52 %



191,199



2,679



5.60 % FHLB and FRB stock

8,028



153



7.62 %



8,151



174



8.54 %



8,646



164



7.59 % Total interest-earning assets

1,977,780



30,359



6.13 %



1,953,172



29,200



5.97 %



1,901,269



29,315



6.16 % Noninterest-earning assets

97,153















99,873















96,107











Total assets $ 2,074,933













$ 2,053,045













$ 1,997,376











?



















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Deposits $ 1,464,909

$ 15,186



4.15 %

$ 1,465,045

$ 15,253



4.16 %

$ 1,443,860

$ 16,784



4.65 % FHLB advances and other borrowings

107,248



1,172



4.37 %



107,690



1,038



3.86 %



126,918



1,164



3.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,572,157



16,358



4.16 %



1,572,735



16,291



4.14 %



1,570,778



17,948



4.57 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities

327,187















309,457















266,393











Total liabilities

1,899,344















1,882,192















1,837,171

































































Equity

175,589















170,853















160,205











Total liabilities and equity $ 2,074,933













$ 2,053,045













$ 1,997,376

































































Net interest-earning assets $ 405,623













$ 380,437













$ 330,491











Net interest income/interest rate spread





$ 14,001



1.97 %







$ 12,909



1.83 %







$ 11,367



1.59 % Net interest margin













2.83 %















2.64 %















2.39 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

125.80 %















124.19 %















121.04 %

















(1) Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities. (2) Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (3) Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and includes nonperforming loans and leases.

Consolidated Financial Highlights





At or for the three months ended



Six months ended

($ in thousands except per share

data)

Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Jun 30,





June 30,

(unaudited)

2025



2025



2024



2024



2024





2025





2024

Earnings and Dividends























































Net interest income

$

14,001



$

12,909



$

12,533



$

11,460



$

11,367



$

26,910



$

22,651

Provision for credit losses

$

1,427



$

582



$

1,381



$

558



$

3,561



$

2,009



$

4,798

Noninterest income

$

1,580



$

1,206



$

1,446



$

1,606



$

1,218



$

2,786



$

2,123

Noninterest expense

$

7,754



$

7,954



$

7,433



$

7,226



$

7,092



$

15,708



$

14,279

Net income

$

5,035



$

4,430



$

4,417



$

4,205



$

1,695



$

9,465



$

4,765

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.68



$

0.65



$

0.26



$

1.46



$

0.74

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.68



$

0.65



$

0.26



$

1.45



$

0.74

Dividends declared per share

$

0.07



$

0.07



$

0.07



$

0.06



$

0.06



$

0.14



$

0.12



























































Performance Ratios (annualized)























































Return on average assets





0.97 %





0.86 %





0.86 %





0.84 %





0.34 %





0.92 %





0.48 % Return on average equity





11.47 %





10.37 %





10.61 %





10.38 %





4.23 %





10.93 %





6.00 % Average yield on interest-earning

assets





6.13 %





5.97 %





6.16 %





6.30 %





6.16 %





6.05 %





6.12 % Average rate paid on interest-bearing

liabilities





4.16 %





4.14 %





4.40 %





4.70 %





4.57 %





4.15 %





4.54 % Average interest rate spread





1.97 %





1.83 %





1.76 %





1.60 %





1.59 %





1.90 %





1.58 % Net interest margin, fully taxable

equivalent





2.83 %





2.64 %





2.57 %





2.41 %





2.39 %





2.74 %





2.37 % Efficiency ratio (3)





49.77 %





55.94 %





53.17 %





55.30 %





56.35 %





52.90 %





57.64 % Noninterest expense to average

assets





1.49 %





1.55 %





1.45 %





1.44 %





1.42 %





1.52 %





1.43 %

























































Capital























































Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)





11.20 %





10.55 %





10.33 %





10.36 %





10.11 %





11.20 %





10.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio (1)





14.69 %





13.76 %





13.60 %





13.43 %





13.48 %





14.69 %





13.48 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)





13.45 %





12.59 %





12.45 %





12.35 %





12.23 %





13.45 %





12.23 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)





13.45 %





12.59 %





12.45 %





12.35 %





12.23 %





13.45 %





12.23 % Equity to total assets at end of period





8.30 %





8.24 %





8.15 %





7.94 %





7.82 %





8.30 %





7.82 % Book value per common share

$

26.63



$

25.86



$

25.51



$

24.83



$

24.17



$

26.63



$

24.17

Tangible book value per common

share (2)

$

26.63



$

25.86



$

25.51



$

24.83



$

24.17



$

26.63



$

24.17

Period-end market value per

common share

$

23.97



$

22.04



$

25.54



$

21.65



$

18.76



$

23.97



$

18.76

Period-end common shares

outstanding





6,447,692







6,476,759







6,402,085







6,388,110







6,387,655







6,447,692







6,387,655

Average basic common shares

outstanding





6,300,427







6,285,649







6,258,616







6,253,716







6,256,457







6,293,078







6,293,178

Average diluted common shares

outstanding





6,344,833







6,285,649







6,328,710







6,293,908







6,256,457







6,315,281







6,306,878

Asset Quality























































Nonperforming loans

$

16,632



$

14,563



$

14,719



$

14,597



$

10,909



$

16,632



$

10,909

Nonperforming loans to total loans





0.94 %





0.82 %





0.87 %





0.84 %





0.64 %





0.94 %





0.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.80 %





0.72 %





0.71 %





0.71 %





0.53 %





0.80 %





0.53 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases





1.08 %





1.01 %





1.00 %





0.97 %





1.13 %





1.08 %





1.13 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to nonperforming loans and leases





114.97 %





122.25 %





118.72 %





114.96 %





176.78 %





114.97 %





176.78 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

51



$

23



$

95



$

3,291



$

2,108



$

74



$

2,092

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans





0.01 %





0.01 %





0.02 %





0.77 %





0.49 %





0.01 %





0.25 % ?























































Average Balances























































Loans

$

1,775,865



$

1,763,827



$

1,737,656



$

1,717,886



$

1,704,118



$

1,769,879



$

1,707,088

Assets

$

2,074,933



$

2,053,045



$

2,046,032



$

2,000,421



$

1,997,376



$

2,064,049



$

2,000,785

Stockholders' equity

$

175,589



$

170,853



$

166,511



$

162,039



$

160,205



$

173,234



$

158,782







(1) Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank (2) There are no differences between book value per common share and tangible book value per common share since the Company does not have any intangible assets. (3) The efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense (excluding amortization of intangibles and foreclosed asset writedowns) divided by net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding gains or losses on securities transactions).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

The following non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company provides information useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends and facilitates comparisons with the performance of peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measure derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements:

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")

Three Months Ended



Six months ended



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Jun 30,



Jun 30,



2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income $

5,035



$

4,430



$

1,695



$

9,465



$

4,765

Add: Provision for credit losses



1,427







582







3,561







2,009







4,798

Add: Income tax expense



1,365







1,149







237







2,514







932

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue $

7,827



$

6,161



$

5,493



$

13,988



$

10,495



SOURCE CF BANKSHARES INC.