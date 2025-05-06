Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNZT | ISIN: NL0014559478 | Ticker-Symbol: 68F
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 15:34
29,700 Euro
-0,47 % -0,140
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,92030,22019:24
29,92030,06019:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voting results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Technip Energies

Finanznachrichten News

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the "Company"), a global technology & engineering powerhouse leading in energy and decarbonization infrastructure, announced today that all resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval at the 2025 annual general meeting were adopted.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved by shareholders with more than 83% of the votes, including adoption of the 2024 financial statements and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per outstanding ordinary share for the 2024 financial year. The Company's 2024 Remuneration Report was adopted with 88.73% of votes in favor.

The voting results are available at: https://investors.technipenergies.com/news-events/agm

The following calendar is applicable with respect to the dividend payment:

Common SharesAmerican Depositary Receipts
  • Ex-dividend date
May 20, 2025 May 19, 2025
  • Record date for dividend eligibility
May 21, 2025 May 19, 2025
  • Payment of cash dividend
May 22, 2025 June 23, 2025

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Phillip LindsayJason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor RelationsPress Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44 207 585 5051Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip LindsayEmail: Jason Hyonne

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.