VALBIOTIS SA: Strong Start to the Year in Line -2

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Strong Start to the Year in Line with the Company Roadmap: Expanding Sales Network, New Product Launches, & Growth in Pharmacy and Online Sales

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: Strong Start to the Year in Line with the Company Roadmap: Expanding Sales Network, New Product Launches, & Growth in Pharmacy and Online Sales 06-May-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Strong Start to the Year in Line with the Company Roadmap: Expanding Sales Network, New Product Launches, & Growth in Pharmacy and Online Sales

-- Acceleration of the Company's multichannel marketing strategy; five agreements signed with pharmacynetworks since the end of March

-- Launch schedule on track: Third ValbiotisPRO® product (TOTUM.854) still expected by the end of June

-- Q1 2025 commercial indicators fully aligned with the Company's roadmap

-- Confirmation of all strategic targets for 2027 and 2030

La Rochelle, May 6, 2025 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements designed to support health at every stage of life, presents the progress made since the beginning of the year in implementing its commercial deployment strategy.

Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-Founder of Valbiotis, states: "This first quarter of 2025 marked a significant milestone in validating the Company's business model, just a few months after our first product launch in France. The steady rise in operational indicators-pharmacy restocking, online reorders, average basket value-reinforces the relevance of this model. With soon-to-be three scientifically backed products in the ValbiotisPRO® range on the market, the Company is poised to generate its first significant sales revenues this financial year, leveraging solid, progressively deployed drivers: internal sales force, listing with 100% of wholesaler-distributors, training for pharmacy teams, and partnerships with pharmacy networks (four agreements signed in March/April), all marking a decisive acceleration in the strategy to establish a foothold in pharmacies. Over time, Valbiotis is positioning itself as a key player in the natural health supplement sector. This position is underpinned by a strong commitment to making innovative, scientifically validated solutions more accessible, for the benefit of patients."

Acceleration of the Company's Multichannel Marketing Strategy

Agreements Signed with 3 Pharmacy Networks, Representing More than 1,500 Pharmacies

Since the beginning of the year, key milestones have been reached in the execution of the Company's multichannel marketing strategy. The Company's internal sales force, consisting of a team of 16 Medical Promotion Officers (MPOs) and a Key Account Manager dedicated to pharmacy networks, is gradually establishing a foothold in pharmacies, where Valbiotis now has over 300 direct pharmacy customers (excluding wholesaler-distributors).

This momentum is set to accelerate decisively with the signing of partnerships with pharmacy networks, a key component of the Company's B2B deployment strategy. Two initial agreements were announced in March 2025 with the Solution Réseau d'Achat (SRA) and Apothical networks (press release of March 31, 2025). Three new partnerships have since been signed with players that offer privileged access to the pharmacy network:

-- Co&Pharm, a network developed by the CERP Bretagne Atlantique cooperative, which federates 600independent pharmacies, mainly located in western France, and totals over one billion euros in sales through itsmembers.

-- Flexi Plus Pharma, a member of the Evecial alliance of pharmacy networks, brings together 80 pharmacies.Since its creation, it has been committed to stimulating the growth of member pharmacies through a personalizedoffer that preserves their independence.

-- PharmaProvence, a network of 30 pharmacies located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of southernFrance, primarily in urban areas such as city centers and shopping malls, focuses on providing patients with adviceand support.

These first five networks give Valbiotis privileged access to more than 1,500 pharmacies, complementing the network of direct pharmacy contacts (nearly 300) and the listings already held with almost all wholesalers-distributors covering 19,000 pharmacies. Advanced discussions are underway with new potential partners to further extend this network, with word of the outcome of these negotiations expected to be heard by summer 2025.

At the same time, training sessions have been organized for pharmacy teams to help them promote Valbiotis health products.

The Company's reputation among healthcare professionals will also be strengthened throughout the year through its presence at conferences and via scientific publications, with six papers and events scheduled for this year to date. Simultaneously, visibility with the general public continues to rely on high-impact digital marketing, backed up by a targeted media and influence plan.

New Launches to Drive Growth

Following the launch of ValbiotisPRO® Cholesterol in May 2024, this February, Valbiotis launched a product dedicated to the prevention of metabolic diseases (prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome), ValbiotisPRO® Metabolic Health (press release of January 30, 2025).

The arrival of this second product has strengthened the Company's range of health solutions, which continue to be supported with a high level of scientific evidence (4 clinical studies, 17 conference presentations, 7 scientific publications) and its 100% plant-based origins at the heart of the market dynamic for natural health products.

By the end of the first half of 2025, Valbiotis confirms that it will market a third ValbiotisPRO® product, this one dedicated to arterial hypertension and based on the patented active substance TOTUM.854 (2 clinical studies on 420 participants and 7 conference presentations). On track with the schedule announced previously, a fourth launch is set for 2026 with TOTUM.448 (1 clinical study, 9 conference presentations), dedicated to metabolic liver diseases (MASLD).

Alongside this portfolio of high scientific value, the ValbiotisPlus® range has also been marketed since May 2024, which has been developed to address everyday health issues and includes ten natural dietary supplements to date (Omega 3, Multivitamins, Antioxidants, Serenity, Sleep...). Designed by Valbiotis R&D teams, ValbiotisPlus® solutions are built on a solid foundation, with evidence of efficacy and safety widely validated in the scientific literature.

This range is being expanded with the April launch of ValbiotisPlus® Marine Collagen for Beauty and ValbiotisPlus® Collagen for Joints, and the arrival of ten new products between now and the end of September 2025. Part of the Valbiotis Plus range will also be distributed via pharmacies.

With the roll-out of ValbiotisPRO® and ValbiotisPlus®, the laboratory is now in a position to address the majority of French people's health concerns, covering all the major issues linked to prevention and well-being.

Sales Growth and Commercial Indicators Perfectly Fully Aligned with Expectations

All these strategic and commercial advances are beginning to be reflected in the Company's growth. In the first three months of 2025, orders placed in pharmacies and online more than tripled compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, for a total of almost 3,200 orders (all products combined).

This positive trajectory has been accompanied by increases in operational management indicators, illustrating the growing adoption of the Company's products. For example, the restocking rate for its client pharmacies stood at almost 73% throughout the first quarter of 2025, compared to 48% in December 2024. Online, customers (1,817 in total at the end of March 2025) showed a 49% reorder rate in Q1 2025 (45% in December 2024), with an average basket value of over 74 euros.

In terms of turnover, the trajectory is also fully aligned with the roadmap, with almost EUR150,000 achieved in the first three months of the year, compared to EUR82,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, showing sequential growth of 83%. By mid-April 2025, cumulative sales over four months had already exceeded those for the whole of 2024 (EUR175,000).

Confirmation of Financial Goals

In light of this start to the financial year, Valbiotis remains confident in its ability to generate its first significant commercial revenues in the current financial year, and reiterates its ambitions to reach a first sales milestone of at least EUR25 million, backed by positive EBITDA in France, by 2027.

These two 2027 targets may be revised upwards based on the income generated by international partnerships. Discussions are underway with 8 potential partners, including national laboratories, global players and platforms/ marketplaces, in four main priority areas: United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For 2030, the Company aims to break EUR100M in turnover, with at least 30% from international sales and an EBITDA margin of between 25 and 30%.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the creation and distribution of dietary supplements scientifically tested to maintain health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis offers a new generation of dietary supplements to support cardio-metabolic balance and well-being, and address everyday health issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Strong Start to the Year in Line -2-

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information on Valbiotis®, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Contacts

Corporate Communication / Valbiotis

Caroline Lamberti

+ 33 6 77 82 56 88

caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com

Financial Communication / Seitosei-Actifin

Marianne Py

+33 1 80 48 25 31

marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com

Press Relations / Seitosei-Actifin Michael Scholze

+33 1 56 88 11 14

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

Name: Valbiotis ISIN Code: FR0013254851 Ticker Symbol: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections can be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and doubts, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on April 26, 2023 under number D.23-0347, as well as in its Amendment filed with the AMF on December 11, 2023 under number D.23-0347.A01. These documents are available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Strong Start to the Year in Line with the Company Roadmap: Expanding Sales Network, New Product Launches, & Growth in Pharmacy and Online Sales

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VALBIOTIS SA 12F, Rue Paul Vatine 17180 Périgny France Phone: 0546286258 E-mail: contact@valbiotis.com Internet: www.valbiotis.com ISIN: FR0013254851 Euronext Ticker: ALVAL AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2131350 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2131350 06-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131350&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)