VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis unveils its strategic and financial goals for 2030 21-Jan-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST Press Release Valbiotis unveils its strategic

-- Three products will be released on the French market for the management of cardiometabolic disorders bythe end of June. Significant sales income is anticipated as of 2025.

-- As a future French leader in clinically tested natural health supplements, Valbiotis has fresh ambitions:

By 2027: Turnover in excess of EUR25m backed by positive EBITDA in France. Two targets that may be revised upwards based on income from international partnerships.

By 2030: Break EUR100 million in turnover, with at least 30% from international sales and an EBITDA margin of between 25 and 30%.

La Rochelle, January 21, 2025 (5:40 PM CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA-PME eligible), a French scientific research laboratory specialized in the marketing of dietary supplements scientifically proven to prevent metabolic and cardiovascular diseases and maintain optimal daily health, unveils its new roadmap for the next five years.

Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-Founder of Valbiotis: "Valbiotis finished structuring and scaling its organization in 2024, culminating in the launch of its first product. We're now ready for a new phase that's 100% focused on marketing and sales generation. We have everything we need to become a leader in natural health supplements, including unrivaled positioning underpinned by clinically tested products. Three of our four marketable patented active substances now benefit from unequivocal proof of efficacy. Their complete clinical pathway is supported by studies meeting the highest standards (international, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind studies), published in peer-reviewed journals and selected at leading international congresses.

This has already given Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol, launched last May on the French market, strong legitimacy among health professionals. Commercially, our potential has also been fully confirmed. 943 orders were placed in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a high pharmacy restocking rate (48% in December) and a very significant online repurchase rate (45%) as well.

Two more Valbiotis®PRO launches are scheduled in France by the end of June, from which we anticipate significant sales revenue beginning in 2025. Valbiotis has laid the groundwork for its commercial expansion, which should generate turnover of at least EUR25 million in 2027 with a positive EBITDA. By 2030, we aim to generate turnover in excess of EUR100 million, of which at least 30% should come from international sales. Our Valbiotis teams are all very proud to see this scientific excellence, which is still central to our DNA, become the driving force behind a virtuous and promising development model."

A value proposition in line with considerable medical needs

Valbiotis has set itself the mission of providing healthcare professionals and patients with clinically tested natural health supplements to manage the early stages of metabolic and cardiovascular disorders and address everyday health issues. Given the global state of emergency with respect to metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, Valbiotis products are at the crossroads of structurally promising trends, linked to a boom in dietary supplements driven by plant-based products and growing demand for natural health solutions.

The four active ingredients in the Valbiotis portfolio target hypercholesterolemia (Lipidrive?), pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome (TOTUM.63), arterial hypertension (TOTUM.854) and metabolic liver disease (TOTUM.448). Each product benefits from several French and international patents, and is supported by a high level of scientific evidence: ? Lipidrive? (marketed under the Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol brand): 3 clinical studies on 330 subjects, 15conference papers and 3 scientific publications. ? TOTUM.63 (scheduled for market release in February 2025 under the Valbiotis®PRO Metabolic Health brand):4 clinical studies on 720 subjects, 17 conference papers and 7 scientific publications. ? TOTUM.854 (release in Q2 2025): 2 clinical studies involving 420 participants and 7 conference papers. ? TOTUM.448 (release in 2026): 1 clinical study and an ongoing research chair with Université Laval(Quebec), including 1 clinical study and 9 conference papers.

In addition to this high scientific value portfolio, we have also marketed Valbiotis®PLUS, a complementary range accessible to the widest possible audience that targets everyday health issues with 10 natural dietary supplements so far (Omega 3, Multivitamins, Antioxidant, Serenity, Sleep, etc.).

Strong commercial roll-out in France and international opportunities

Valbiotis' business ambitions are managed by teams perfectly sized to support our current strategic shift (50% of staff dedicated to sales, marketing and communication in 2024, vs. 11% in 2023). They operate under the guidance of a stronger and fully mobilized board of directors, made up of five members: Sébastien Peltier (CEO and Co-Founder), Pascal Sirvent (Scientific Director), Murielle Cazaubiel (Regulatory Affairs, Industry and Operational Performance Director), Stanislas Sordet (Administrative and Financial Director) and, since early 2025, Sébastien Poncet (Business Unit Director for France). Sébastien Poncet, who joined Valbiotis in 2023, has over 20 years' experience in the dietary supplement industry, notably with Omega-Pharma, Menarini, then Mayoly.

Our aggressive commercial roll-out in France is supported by a well-structured supply and production chain that meets high quality, safety and environmental standards.

Our multi-channel marketing strategy (pharmacy and e-commerce) is managed by an in-house sales force of 16 Medical Promotion Officers (MPOs) targeting healthcare professionals (GPs and pharmacists) in high-potential areas. It is also supported by several sales accelerators, some of which have already been implemented (digital marketing, presence at congresses, listing with supplemental insurance companies), with others scheduled for 2025 (training for healthcare professionals, awareness raising among the public, media plan).

Internationally, marketing of Valbiotis®PRO products will target priority areas in the USA, Europe (UK, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Asia (China, South Korea and Japan) through future partnerships. These partnerships will enable local and regional releases and will be backed by controlled investments, for rapid time-to-market (6 to 18 months from signature) and sales.

Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol, first launch confirms the Company is on track to meet its goals

The first commercial launch in May in France of Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol has validated the strategy in place. The product is already listed by the two leading prescription softwares (Vidal and Claude Bernard), a first supplemental insurance company (Asetys) and almost all wholesale distributors (EDI connection), covering 19,000 pharmacies. It also benefits from a direct presence in 263 pharmacies. In the fourth quarter of 2024, 943 orders for Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol were placed in pharmacies and online (+49% on the previous quarter) with a high restocking rate, reaching 48% in pharmacies in December.

Valbiotis®PRO Cholesterol already has over 1,000 online customers and benefits from a significant repurchase rate, which stood at 45% in December.

Financial outlook: profitable growth as of 2027

This first Valbiotis®PRO launch will be followed by two more by June 30: Valbiotis®PRO Metabolic Health (TOTUM.63) in February and TOTUM.854 in the second quarter of 2025. At the same time, the Valbiotis®PLUS range will be expanded, with 10 additional products planned between now and 2027 (for a total of 20 products).

An intense period of R&D investment has given Valbiotis the means to build a portfolio of scientifically proven products. The commercial roll-out currently underway will be underpinned by a controlled cost structure. From 2025 onwards, Valbiotis will reduce its operating expenses significantly by EUR4.9 million for a full year, with respect mainly to R&D and structuring, to concentrate resources on its marketing and multi-channel strategy.

Valbiotis anticipates its first significant sales income in the current financial year, followed by a gradual acceleration with the aim of reaching its first new turnover milestone of at least EUR25 million in 2027, with positive EBITDA in France. These two targets may be revised upwards based on the income generated by international partnerships.

For 2030, Valbiotis aims to break EUR100 million in turnover, with at least 30% from international sales and an EBITDA margin of between 25 and 30%.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a French scientific research laboratory specializing in the marketing of scientifically validated dietary supplements that support optimal daily health and prevent metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the impact of metabolic disorders and minimize cardiovascular risk factors. This approach relies on a multi-target strategy made possible with the use of marine and terrestrial, plant-based resources.

Created in 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers.

