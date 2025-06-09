Das Instrument 9W4 SE0015657820 MIRIS HOLDING AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2025The instrument 9W4 SE0015657820 MIRIS HOLDING AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2025Das Instrument 4BY1 SGXE33900452 BYD HK SDR 10TO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2025The instrument 4BY1 SGXE33900452 BYD HK SDR 10TO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2025Das Instrument 8JD FR0013254851 VALBIOTIS S.A. EO -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2025The instrument 8JD FR0013254851 VALBIOTIS S.A. EO -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2025Das Instrument OM6 US67103H1077 O'REILLY AUTOMOTIV.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2025The instrument OM6 US67103H1077 O'REILLY AUTOMOTIV.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2025Das Instrument BY6 CNE100000296 BYD CO. LTD H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2025The instrument BY6 CNE100000296 BYD CO. LTD H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2025Das Instrument BY60 CNE1000062P8 BYD CO. LTD. H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2025The instrument BY60 CNE1000062P8 BYD CO. LTD. H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2025