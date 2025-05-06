Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EFRZ | ISIN: US09077D2099 | Ticker-Symbol: AI10
NASDAQ
05.05.25 | 22:00
0,700 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 18:50 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biofrontera Inc. to Report First Quarter FY 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The results will be released after the market close on Thursday, May 15 and the company will host a conference call on Friday, May 16 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:

Biofrontera Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Date:

Friday, May 16, 2025

Time:

10:00am ET

Conference Call:

1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)
1-412-858-5202 (international)

Webcast:

Webcast | First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz ® with the RhodoLED ® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
1-516-662-9461
ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/biofrontera-inc.-to-report-first-quarter-fy-2025-financial-results-on-1024168

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.