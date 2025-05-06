Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 mai/May 2025) - Medaro Mining Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 3,647,861 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 8, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Medaro Mining Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 3 647 861 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 mai 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 9 mai/May 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 9 mai/May 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 9 mai/May 2025 Symbol/Symbole: MEDA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 58404N 30 7 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 58404N 30 7 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 58404N208/CA58404N2086

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)