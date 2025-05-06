WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, researchers conducted study related to 'technoference', a situation when phones or tablets take away the attention of parents from their children, according to StudyFinds.A team from the University of Wollongong in Australia looked at results from 21 studies involving nearly 15,000 people in 10 countries. Their findings showed that when parents often use phones or tablets around their young children, the kids tend to have weaker thinking skills, more behavior problems, and spend more time on screens themselves.The researchers noted that over 70 percent of parents say they use devices while playing with their kids or during meals. Nearly 90 percent admit to checking their phone at least once while spending time with their children each day.This kind of digital distraction affects kids in many ways. Children whose parents frequently use devices around them tend to struggle with attention and thinking, have more emotional issues like anxiety, show more behavior problems like aggression, and are less likely to show kindness or form a strong bond with their parents. They also end up using screens more themselves, copying their parents' habits.Interestingly, it didn't matter if parents just quickly checked a message or spent a long time on social media, the effect on kids was similar. In experiments, when researchers interrupted parents with phone calls or messages, toddlers showed signs of distress and tried harder to get their parents' attention.Experts advice that parents don't have to give up devices completely, but they should set clear limits to protect quality time with their children. Some families make certain times or places screen-free, while others choose to use devices together instead of separately. These steps can help reduce the negative effects of technoference.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX