Securitas Technology Named Installer of the Year at 2025 SAMMY Awards by Security Sales & Integration Magazine

UNIONTOWN, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Securitas Technology, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security company, has been named Installer of the Year at the 2025 SAMMY Awards, presented by Security Sales & Integration (SSI) magazine.

Securitas Technology - Installer of the Year

Kevin Engelhardt, Suzi Abell, and Tony Byerly receive the SAMMY Award - Installer of the Year on behalf of Securitas Technology at ISC West.

This prestigious award honors the top company in the electronic security industry - celebrating exceptional performance across strategy, execution, client satisfaction, innovation, and operational excellence.

Now in its 30th year, the SAMMY Awards are among the industry's most coveted honors. Each year, SSI spotlights companies that are redefining the best practices in technology innovation, operational excellence, and industry leadership.

"We are honored to be recognized as Installer of the Year by SSI," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology. "This award is a powerful reflection of the outstanding work our teams do every day-from sales, engineering, and design to installation and project management, to service and maintenance, and back-office support, delivering value to our clients across every interaction is our mission. Our people truly bring client-centricity to life while we live out our purpose of helping make the world a safer place."

Securitas Technology stood out among a highly competitive group of integrators for its:

Client-Centric Approach: Delivering tailored, scalable security solutions that exceed clients' expectations and meet their needs.

Operational Excellence: Highly trained technicians and engineers deploying innovative solutions that are tailored to client needs.

Sustainability Integration: Incorporating environmental practices and supporting clients' ESG goals while optimizing security system performance.

Digital Experience: Enabling deeper client engagement through tools like SecureStat® HQ, which gives clients full visibility and control over their security ecosystems.

"Our teams are constantly raising the bar-balancing technical excellence with a deep understanding of our clients' challenges," said Kevin Engelhardt, President Securitas Technology North America. "This recognition validates our client-first approach and our commitment to quality in every phase of the client journey."

The Installer of the Year win follows a series of industry recognitions for Securitas Technology, which continues to expand its global footprint while investing in innovation, talent, training, and client engagement.

To learn more about our solutions and capabilities, visit our website: https://securitastechnology.com

About Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology, a division of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. With more than 13,000 colleagues in 40 countries, our mission is to make the world a safer place through cutting-edge security technology and an unwavering commitment to client success.

For media inquiries, contact our Newsroom at newsroom@securitastechnology.com

Contact Information

Bruna Correia

Manager, Global Communications

bruna.correia@securitas.com

3309033706

Suzi Abell

VP, North America Marketing

suzi.abell@securitas.com

5134738616





SOURCE: Securitas Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-technology-named-installer-of-the-year-at-2025-sammy-awards-b-1023755