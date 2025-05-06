The Dixie Group 2025 Q1 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13753588

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13753588

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.

