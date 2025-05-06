WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anal cancer is on the rise in the United States, especially among older women, according to a new study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2025.Researchers looked at data from the National Cancer Institute between 2017 and 2021. During those years, anal cancer cases went up by 2.9 percent in women and 1.6 percent in men.'Rates of anal cancer are rising fastest among white and Hispanic women over 65 - groups not traditionally considered high risk,' said lead author Dr. Ashley Robinson.White women over 65 showed the highest jump, with cases rising by 4.3 percent over five years, reaching 11.4 cases per 100,000 people in 2021. Hispanic women in the same age group also saw a rise, with 7.5 cases per 100,000 and a steady yearly increase of 1.7 percent.If this pattern continues, the number of cases in women over 65 could double in less than 17 years, researchers warned.Although anal cancer is still rare, making up about 1 percent of all gastrointestinal cancers, more than 90 percent of cases are linked to long-term HPV infections.Currently, screenings are mainly recommended for people already considered high-risk, such as those with HIV, organ transplant recipients, and others with weakened immune systems. However, older women, who are seeing these rising rates, are not currently included in the screening guidelines.'It's crucial that we promote HPV vaccination as a key tool for preventing anal cancer, while also keeping health care providers informed as screening guidelines evolve,' Dr. Robinson said. 'These findings highlight specific patient groups who may benefit from targeted screening for anal HPV and anal cancer.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX