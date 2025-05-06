LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $72.75 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $144.22 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $133.15 million or $1.07 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 8.7% to $1.700 billion from $1.862 billion last year.Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $72.75 Mln. vs. $144.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.700 Bln vs. $1.862 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX