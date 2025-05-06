WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $813.8 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $637.7 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $826.2 million or $0.65 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 27.3% to $2.000 billion from $1.571 billion last year.Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $813.8 Mln. vs. $637.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.000 Bln vs. $1.571 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.1 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX