Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Tiny Ltd (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or "the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, before market open on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: Canada (Local): +1 226 828 7575

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 983306

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/584140840

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing +1 866 813 9403 and entering access code 685984 followed by the # key.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Tiny

Tiny acquires businesses using a founder-friendly approach, while focusing on valuation, recurring revenues, and free cash flow potential. The Company expects to hold businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to leading applications and themes powering forward-thinking merchants worldwide, primarily in the Shopify ecosystem; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250987

SOURCE: Tiny Ltd.