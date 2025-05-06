Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, Altus Group Limited ("Altus" or the "Company") (TSX: AIF) and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the Company's 20th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EE6OEtTjBIk

Altus connects data, analytics, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on their market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk.

Since 2005, Altus Group has been at the forefront of modernizing the commercial real estate industry. Their services and solutions have enhanced transparency across the CRE asset class, while their professionals and technologists continue to play a critical role in driving informed, strategic investment decisions in the industry.

Altus' global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where their people live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

