Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5H7 | ISIN: CA02215R1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 53U
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 13:18
33,400 Euro
+0,60 % +0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60033,20006.05.
32,80033,00006.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTUS GROUP
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED33,400+0,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.