WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $243.23 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $229.77 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322.93 million or $4.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $1.005 billion from $935.25 million last year.Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $243.23 Mln. vs. $229.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $3.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.005 Bln vs. $935.25 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $20.80 - $21.20 Full year revenue guidance: $4,380 - $4,460 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX