BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany and retail sales from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for March. Orders are forecast to grow 1.4 percent month-on-month, after remaining flat in February.At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade data is due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 7.0 billion in March compared to a shortfall of EUR 7.9 billion in February.At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI data.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release retail sales for March. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis after rising 0.1 percent in February.At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global construction PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 46.0 in April from 46.4 in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area retail sales for March. Sales are expected to fall 0.1 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in February.