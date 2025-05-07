BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY), a German defense and security electronics company, reported that its adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2025 declined to 30 million euros from the previous year's 33 million euros.Order intake was 701 million euros in the first quarter, compared to 665 million euros in the previous year.Revenues for the quarter to 395 million euros, an increase from last year's 329 million euros. Alongside additional revenue from the ESG Group's business activities, this was mainly due to strong revenue growth in the Optronics segment.The company said it now has the technologies, solutions and operational capabilities to play a significant role in the upcoming German and EU procurement programs and to increase its previous ambition of 5 billion euros in revenue by 2030 to up to 6 billion euros.The company confirmed its guidance for the financial year 2025. The company anticipates revenue of 2.50 billion euros to 2.60 billion euros and a book-to-bill ratio of around 1.2x. Profitability will be reported as an adjusted EBITDA margin and is expected to be around 18%. Continued German and European investment in security and defense will result in further high demand for the company's products and solutions.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX