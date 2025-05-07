BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders grew more than expected in March on robust foreign and domestic demand, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.Factory orders advanced 3.6 percent month-on-month in March after remaining flat in February. Orders are forecast to grow 1.4 percent.On a yearly basis, factory orders logged an expansion of 3.8 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in February.Foreign orders surged 4.7 percent month-on-month, with an 8.0 percent rise in orders from within the eurozone. Orders from outside the euro area gained 2.8 percent. At the same time, domestic orders climbed 2.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX