Suominen Corporation's Interim Report on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for January 1 - March 31, 2025:

Navigating a challenging environment

KEY FIGURES

1-3/ 1-3/ 1-12/ 2025 2024 2024 Net sales, EUR million 117.5 113.6 462.3 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 4.1 4.5 17.0 Comparable EBITDA, % 3.5 3.9 3.7 EBITDA, EUR million 4.1 4.7 17.2 EBITDA, % 3.5 4.1 3.7 Comparable operating profit, EUR million -0.3 -0.1 -1.4 Comparable operating profit, % -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 Operating profit, EUR million -0.3 0.1 -1.3 Operating profit, % -0.2 0.1 -0.3 Profit for the period, EUR million -2.2 -1.0 -5.3 Cash flow from operations, EUR million -0.4 -2.2 3.9 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.01 -0.04 0.07 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.04 0.02 -0.09 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -0.9 -3.0 -0.7 Gearing, % 60.0 39.0 51.7

In this financial report, the figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



January-March 2025 in brief:

Net sales increased by 3.4% and amounted to EUR 117.5 million (113.6)

Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 4.1 million (4.5)

Cash flow from operations was EUR -0.4 million (-2.2)





Outlook for 2025

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 will increase from 2024. In 2024, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 17.0 million.

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO:

"The market remained volatile in the first quarter of 2025, making for a challenging start to the year. Global supply chains are being impacted by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around tariffs, prompting stakeholders to take precautionary measures. Stock levels for Asian-imported goods are increasing across both of our business areas. Despite a decline in consumer confidence, demand for our products remained stable during the first quarter of the year.

In the first quarter our net sales reached EUR 117.5 million (113.6). While our sales volumes were lower than in the comparison period, higher raw material prices, improved sales mix and strong commercial execution led to increased sales prices. Notably, 27% of our net sales in the quarter came from new products launched in the last three years, demonstrating our ability to innovate and meet market needs.

Our quarterly comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 4.1 million (4.5) primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Sustainability is integral to our strategy and a key factor in our long-term success. We are committed to being the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens and our innovation work is strongly focused on developing more sustainable nonwoven solutions that meet our customers' needs. In March, we published our new sustainability agenda for the period 2025-2030. The most important topics for us and our stakeholders are People and safety, Sustainable nonwovens, Low impact manufacturing and Corporate citizenship. The KPI's presented in the agenda reflect our commitment to sustainability and help us measure our impact as well as drive meaningful change.

Last year, we announced two large investments, in Spain and in the USA, to enhance our capabilities in sustainable products. These projects, totaling approximately EUR 30 million, are progressing as planned."



NET SALES

In the first quarter our net sales reached EUR 117.5 million (113.6), an increase of 3.4% from the comparison period. While our sales volumes were lower than in the comparison period, higher raw material prices, an improved sales mix and strong commercial execution led to increased sales prices. Additionally, currency fluctuations had a positive impact on net sales, contributing EUR 0.9 million.

Suominen has two business areas, Americas and EMEA. Net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 73.6 million (70.0) and net sales of the EMEA business area were EUR 43.9 million (43.5).



EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased to EUR 4.1 million (4.5) primarily due to higher operating expenses. The negative impact from currency fluctuations on EBITDA was EUR 0.5 million. There were no items affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2025 (EUR +0.2 million in 2024, related to the closure of the Mozzate plant in Italy). EBITDA was EUR 4.1 million (4.7).

Comparable operating profit decreased to EUR -0.3 million (-0.1). Operating profit was EUR -0.3 million (0.1). There were no items affecting comparability of EBIT in 2025 (EUR +0.2 million in 2024, related to the closure of the Mozzate plant in Italy).

Result before income taxes was EUR -2.2 million (-0.7), and result for the reporting period was EUR

-2.2 million (-1.0).

FINANCING

The Group's net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 67.4 million (49.2) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 60.0% (39.0%) and the equity ratio 37.2% (39.6%).



In January-March, net financial expenses were EUR -1.9 million (-0.8), or -1.6% (-0.7%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates increased the net financial items by EUR 0.6 million. In the comparison period the fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial items by EUR 0.4 million.

Cash flow from operations was EUR -0.4 million (-2.2), representing a cash flow per share of EUR -0.01 (-0.04). EUR 2.8 million was tied in working capital (in Q1 2024: EUR 5.8 million was tied in working capital). The improvement in the working capital was mainly in inventories and receivables.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The gross capital expenditure totaled to EUR 5.8 million (2.0) and the largest investments were related to the growth investment initiatives in Bethune, USA and Alicante, Spain. Other investments were mainly for maintenance.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 4.4 million (4.6). There were no impairment losses in 2025 (EUR 0.0 million in 2024).



PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

Suominen provided a detailed overview of its sustainability performance in the Sustainability Statement published on April 1 as part of the Report by the Board of Directors published in Suominen's Annual Report 2024. The Sustainability Statement was prepared in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and EU Taxonomy regulation.

In March 2025, Suominen released its Sustainability Agenda for 2025-2030, outlining key sustainability themes and targets. The agenda focuses on four main themes: People and safety, Sustainable nonwovens, Low impact manufacturing and Corporate citizenship. These themes are based on Suominen's double materiality assessment completed in 2024, reaffirming their relevance from the previous agenda period (2020-2025).

Suominen prioritizes safety and accident prevention, aiming for zero lost time accidents (LTA). One LTA occurred in the first quarter at Suominen sites. Another goal is to achieve a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) index of 80% by 2030.

We are committed to improving production efficiency and resource utilization, targeting reductions in scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement (limiting global warming to 1.5°C), and achieving zero manufacturing waste to landfill by 2030.

Our portfolio includes sustainable nonwovens, and we continuously develop innovative solutions with reduced environmental impact. We aim for over two-thirds of our consumed raw materials to be from plant-based resources and for more than half of our new R&D initiatives to focus on advancing the development of sustainable products.

We promote responsible business practices and transparent communication. Our goals include assessing all qualified raw material suppliers against Suominen's sustainability criteria and training all employees in Suominen's sustainability program.

Suominen will report its progress towards these goals for the first time in 2026.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital

The number of Suominen's registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on March 31, 2025, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price

The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to March 31, 2025, was 208,458 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 2.73, the lowest EUR 1.91 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 2.18. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.03. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 117.2 million on March 31, 2025.



Treasury shares

On March 31, 2025, Suominen Corporation held 532,116 treasury shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

The shares will be transferred out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the date on which the interim report of January-March 2025 of the company is published.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company's share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company's website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2023-2025, 2024-2026 and 2025-2027. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

Suominen announced on January 27, 2025, that the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has decided on the commencement of a new long-term incentive plan period covering the years 2025-2027 for management and key employees.

The performance criteria of the performance period 2025-2027 are tied to Absolute Total Shareholder Return (weight 40%) covering the years 2025-2027, Relative Total Shareholder Return (weight 40%) covering the years 2025-2027, and operative performance and sustainability goal (weight 20%) covering the year 2025 and measuring the company's target to improve its raw material efficiency.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 1,375,431 shares of Suominen, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2025-2027 consists of 27 key employees, including the President & CEO and other members of the Executive Management Team.



Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2023-2025 2024-2026 2025-2027 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2026 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2027 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2028 Participants 17 people 22 people 27 people Maximum number of shares 500,500 845,191 1,375,431



The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a group company continues.

The President & CEO's share-based incentive plan

The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the President & CEO in order to increase the value of Suominen in the long-term, to retain the President & CEO at the company, and to offer him a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company's shares.

Under the plan the President & CEO is expected to own or acquire up to 30,000 shares of Suominen Corporation at a price formed in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Suominen will match the share investment by way of the President & CEO receiving, without consideration, up to 60,000 matching shares (gross, including also the proportion to be paid in cash).

The remaining vesting periods are June 1, 2023-June 1, 2025, and June 1, 2023-June 1, 2026. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash in three equal installments after each vesting period, provided that the President & CEO's service in the company is in force at the time of the reward payment. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the President & CEO.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE TEAM

Minna Rouru started in January 2025, as Chief People & Communications Officer at Suominen.

Mark Ushpol started in January 2025 as EVP, Americas business area at Suominen.

Darryl Fournier started in February 2025 as Chief Operating Officer at Suominen.

All new members of Suominen's Executive Management Team report to President & CEO Tommi Björnman.



SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The market remained volatile in the first quarter of 2025, making for a challenging start to the year. Global supply chains are being impacted by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around tariffs, prompting stakeholders to take precautionary measures. Stock levels for Asian-imported goods are increasing across both of our business areas. Despite a decline in consumer confidence, demand for our products remained stable during the first quarter of the year

The ongoing war in Ukraine has no direct impact on Suominen's business, as the company does not have customers or suppliers in Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine. Suominen is primarily affected by the indirect economic impacts of the conflict. The situation in the Red Sea has temporarily increased sea freight costs.

Suominen's other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability, customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen's Annual Report 2024 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen's nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

We follow closely market development and signals from our customers, but the overall global economic uncertainty and fierce competition continue to make the longer-term visibility challenging. It remains to be seen how the current economic climate impacts the end consumer demand and consumer preferences regarding wipes. Historically, the wipes market has been rather steady despite the general economic situation.

Geopolitical tensions, instabilities in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine continue to generate uncertainty globally. Possible impacts to Suominen as a company are expected to be mainly indirect. However, possible effects on supply chain, especially on raw material and logistic costs, would impact Suominen directly. We continue to monitor the situation.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 will increase from 2024. In 2024, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 17.0 million.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Annual General Meeting (April 25, 2025)



The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2024 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

The AGM resolved to adopt the Remuneration Report for the Company's governing bodies for 2024. The resolution made by the AGM is advisory.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that no dividend be paid based on the adopted balance sheet regarding the financial year 2024 and that the distributable funds be left in the company's unrestricted equity.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and is as follows: the Chair is paid an annual fee of EUR 74,000, the Deputy Chair an annual fee of EUR 45,000 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 35,000. The Chair of the Audit Committee is paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means.

75% of the annual fee is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members will be seven (7). Andreas Ahlström, Björn Borgman, Charles Héaulmé, Nina Linander and Laura Remes were re-elected as members of the Board by the AGM. Gail Ciccione and Maija Joutsenkoski were elected as new members of the Board.

Charles Héaulmé was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Anders Lundin, APA, ASA, will act as the principally responsible auditor of the company. The auditor's fee was resolved to be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Sustainability audit firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the company's authorised sustainability auditor for a term that lasts until the end of the company's next Annual General Meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Anders Lundin, APA, ASA, will act as the responsible authorised sustainability auditor of the company. The authorised sustainability auditor's fee was resolved to be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on April 25, 2025 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and introductions of the new Board members can be viewed on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as the Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee, Personnel and Remuneration Committee, and Strategy Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee, and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Remes were re-elected as members. Maija Joutsenkoski was elected as a new member. Charles Héaulmé was re-elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, and Björn Borgman was re-elected as a member. Gail Ciccione was elected as a new member. Laura Remes was re-elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee, and Andreas Ahlström was re-elected as a member. Maija Joutsenkoski was elected as a new member.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 1,000,000 of the company's own shares. The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders through trading on the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition using the company's unrestricted equity. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in the company's share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, to be used as consideration in acquisitions related to the company's business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company's own shares. The repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2026, and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company's own shares.

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the issuance of new shares, conveyance of the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors may, by one or several resolutions, issue a maximum of 5,000,000 shares. The shares granted by virtue of option rights and other special rights are included in the aforementioned maximum number. Option rights and other special rights may not be granted as a part of the company's remuneration system.

The share issue can be made either against payment or without payment and can also be directed to the company itself. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to also decide that shares are issued otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed share issue). The authorization can be used to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to finance investments, to improve the company's financial structure, as part of the company's remuneration system or to pay the share proportion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorization revokes all earlier authorizations regarding the issuance of shares and issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors will decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorization. The authorization is valid until June 30, 2026.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2024, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements have been published on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL



Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m.. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi .

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=5004238. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Half Year Report 2025 on August 7, 2025, approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

SUOMINEN GROUP 1.1-31.3.2025

The figures in these interim financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from January 1, 2025.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from January 1, 2025, are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 2,265 5,211 2,754 Property, plant and equipment 120,022 113,352 120,356 Right-of-use assets 10,479 11,620 11,003 Equity instruments 421 421 421 Other non-current receivables 152 75 158 Deferred tax assets 2,611 1,778 2,269 Total non-current assets 151,447 147,953 152,457 Current assets Inventories 47,979 41,617 47,470 Trade receivables 62,961 67,522 62,477 Other current receivables 5,452 5,704 6,119 Assets for current tax 542 1,763 514 Cash and cash equivalents 34,198 53,897 41,340 Total current assets 151,131 170,503 157,919 Total assets 302,578 318,456 310,376 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 75,692 75,692 Fair value and other reserves 436 316 436 Exchange differences 160 2,003 3,312 Retained earnings -363 11,492 1,626 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 112,466 126,045 117,608 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 7,074 9,078 7,990 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 191 172 189 Non-current provisions 582 582 588 Non-current lease liabilities 8,736 10,246 9,277 Debentures 49,645 49,487 49,606 Total non-current liabilities 66,228 69,566 67,650 Current liabilities Current provisions 137 3,742 178 Current lease liabilities 2,910 2,825 2,877 Other current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 40,000 40,000 Liabilities for current tax 390 430 214 Trade payables and other current liabilities 80,447 75,849 81,849 Total current liabilities 123,884 122,846 125,118 Total liabilities 190,112 192,412 192,768 Total equity and liabilities 302,578 318,456 310,376

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS



EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Net sales 117,501 113,587 462,318 Cost of goods sold -109,157 -105,444 -432,589 Gross profit 8,344 8,143 29,729 Other operating income 908 679 4,952 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -8,202 -7,777 -32,068 Research and development expenses -959 -963 -4,023 Other operating expenses -385 17 152 Operating profit -292 99 -1,257 Net financial expenses -1,874 -790 -4,086 Profit before income taxes -2,166 -691 -5,343 Income taxes -6 -313 53 Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290 Earnings per share, EUR Basic -0.04 -0.02 -0.09 Diluted -0.04 -0.02 -0.09

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences -3,645 2,152 3,949 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income 493 -260 -749 Total -3,152 1,892 3,201 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - -11 Total - - -11 Total other comprehensive income -3,152 1,892 3,190 Total comprehensive income for the period -5,324 888 -2,100

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 3,312 Profit for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - -3,152 Total comprehensive income - - - -3,152 Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Equity 31.3.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 160

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2025 436 1,626 117,608 Profit for the period - -2,172 -2,172 Other comprehensive income - - -3,152 Total comprehensive income - -2,172 -5,324 Share-based payments - 186 186 Conveyance of treasury shares - -3 -3 Equity 31.3.2025 436 -363 112,466

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 111 Profit for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - 1,892 Total comprehensive income - - - 1,892 Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Equity 31.3.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,003

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2024 316 12,251 124,912 Profit for the period - -1,004 -1,004 Other comprehensive income - - 1,892 Total comprehensive income - -1,004 888 Share-based payments - 248 248 Conveyance of treasury shares - -3 -3 Equity 31.3.2024 316 11,492 126,045

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 111 Profit for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - 3,201 Total comprehensive income - - - 3,201 Distribution of dividend - - - - Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Transfers - - - - Equity 31.12.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 3,312

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2024 316 12,251 124,912 Profit for the period - -5,290 -5,290 Other comprehensive income - -11 3,190 Total comprehensive income - -5,301 -2,100 Distribution of dividend - -5,769 -5,769 Share-based payments - 511 511 Conveyance of treasury shares - 54 54 Transfers 120 -120 - Equity 31.12.2024 436 1,626 117,608

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-3/

2025 1-3/

2024 1-12/

2024 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290 Total adjustments to profit for the period 6,000 5,765 21,244 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 3,829 4,761 15,954 Change in net working capital -2,817 -5,795 -5,931 Financial items -1,107 -1,055 -4,975 Income taxes -338 -138 -1,191 Cash flow from operations -432 -2,228 3,857 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -5,154 -2,708 -14,391 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3 0 114 Cash flow from investments -5,150 -2,708 -14,277 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 40,000 160,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -40,690 -40,786 -163,312 Dividends paid - - -5,769 Cash flow from financing -690 -786 -9,081 Change in cash and cash equivalents -6,273 -5,722 -19,501 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 41,340 58,755 58,755 Effect of changes in exchange rates -869 864 2,086 Change in cash and cash equivalents -6,273 -5,722 -19,501 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 34,198 53,897 41,340

KEY RATIOS

1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Change in net sales, % * 3.4 -2.7 2.5 Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, % 7.1 7.2 6.4 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 3.5 3.9 3.7 EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 3.5 4.1 3.7 Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.2 0.1 -0.3 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -1.6 -0.7 -0.9 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -1.8 -0.6 -1.2 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -1.8 -0.9 -1.1 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 5,804 2,004 16,004 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, EUR thousand 4,352 4,575 18,431 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % -5.5 -7.6 -4.4 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -0.9 -3.0 -0.7 Equity ratio, % 37.2 39.6 37.9 Gearing, % 60.0 39.0 51.7 Average number of personnel (FTE - full-time equivalent) 720 668 689 Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.04 -0.02 -0.09 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.04 -0.02 -0.09 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.01 -0.04 0.07 Equity per share, EUR 1.95 2.18 2.04 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103 Share price, end of period, EUR 2.03 2.80 2.28 Share price, period low, EUR 1.91 2.60 1.96 Share price, period high, EUR 2.73 2.92 2.93 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR 2.18 2.73 2.53 Market capitalization, EUR million 117.2 161.5 131.6 Number of traded shares during the period 208,458 233,128 951,426 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares 0.4 0.4 1.7

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 58,736 60,246 59,277 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 42,910 42,825 42,877 Cash and cash equivalents -34,198 -53,897 -41,340 Interest-bearing net debt 67,448 49,174 60,815

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2024. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen's Annual Report for 2024.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period. net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares



Diluted earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares





EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Profit for the period -2,172 -1,004 -5,290 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,713,587 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,733,276 57,744,610 57,878,570 Earnings per share EUR Basic -0.04 -0.02 -0.09 Diluted -0.04 -0.02 -0.09

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share







Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period





31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand -432 -2,228 3,857 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.01 -0.04 0.07

Equity per share

Equity per share







Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period





31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 112,466 126,045 117,608 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103 Equity per share, EUR 1.95 2.18 2.04

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period

31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,727,103 Share price at end of the period, EUR 2.03 2.80 2.28 Market capitalization, EUR million 117.2 161.5 131.6

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Number of shares traded during the period 208,458 233,128 951,426 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,713,587 Share turnover, % 0.4 0.4 1.7

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses. adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods. Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs.

Comparable EBIT

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Operating profit -292 99 -1,257 + Dismissal costs affecting comparability - - 1,605 + Restoration costs affecting comparability / reversals of restoration provisions - - -1,435 + Other costs affecting comparability - - 4 + Other operating income, affecting comparability - -184 -305 + Impairment losses of right-of-use assets, affecting comparability of result - 3 3 + Impairment losses of inventories and reversals of the impairment losses, affecting comparability of result - -6 -41 Comparable operating profit -292 -88 -1,426

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA is an important measure that focuses on the operating performance excluding the effect of depreciation and amortization, financial items and income taxes, in other words what is the margin on net sales after deducting operating expenses.

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Operating profit -292 99 -1,257 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 4,352 4,575 18,431 EBITDA 4,060 4,673 17,174

EBITDA 4,060 4,673 17,174 + Dismissal costs affecting comparability - - 1,605 + Restoration costs affecting comparability / reversals of restoration provisions - - -1,435 + Other costs affecting comparability - - 4 + Other operating income, affecting comparability - -184 -305 + Impairment losses of inventories and reversals of the impairment losses, affecting comparability of result - -6 -41 Comparable EBITDA 4,060 4,484 17,001

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Increases in intangible assets 46 33 109 Increases in property, plant and equipment 5,757 1,972 15,895 Gross capital expenditure 5,804 2,004 16,004

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Interest-bearing liabilities 101,291 102,558 101,760 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 355 513 394 Cash and cash equivalents -34 198 -53,897 -41,340 Interest-bearing net debt 67,448 49,174 60,815 Interest-bearing liabilities 101,291 102,558 101,760 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 355 513 394 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 101,646 103,071 102,154

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -6,458 -9,840 -5,290 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 31.12.2023 126,045 140,131 124,912 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.3.2024 118,081 127,236 126,045 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2024 / 30.9.2023 / 30.6.2024 110,781 130,283 118,081 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2024 / 31.12.2023 / 30.9.2024 117,608 124,912 110,781 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2025 / 31.3.2024 / 31.12.2024 112,466 126,045 117,608 Average 116,996 129,721 119,485 Return on equity (ROE), % -5.5 -7.6 -4.4

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 112,466 126,045 117,608 Interest-bearing liabilities 101,291 102,558 101,760 Cash and cash equivalents -34,198 -53,897 -41,340 Invested capital 179,559 174,706 178,028

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) -1,648 -5,325 -1,257 Invested capital 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 31.12.2023 174,706 194,290 168,435 Invested capital 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.3.2024 174,218 182,005 174,706 Invested capital 30.9.2024 / 30.9.2023 / 30.6.2024 173,650 181,914 174,218 Invested capital 31.12.2024 / 31.12.2023 / 30.9.2024 178,028 168,435 173,650 Invested capital 31.3.2025 / 31.3.2024 / 31.12.2024 179,559 174,706 178,028 Average 176,032 180,270 173,807 Return on invested capital (ROI), % -0.9 -3.0 -0.7

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 112,466 126,045 117,608 Total assets 302,578 318,456 310,376 Advances received -122 -80 -31 302,456 318,376 310,345 Equity ratio, % 37.2 39.6 37.9

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Interest-bearing net debt 67,448 49,174 60,815 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 112,466 126,045 117,608 Gearing, % 60.0 39.0 51.7

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Finland 1,001 814 3,619 Rest of Europe 40,551 40,109 159,639 North and South America 75,745 72,567 297,628 Rest of the world 204 97 1,432 Total 117,501 113,587 462,318

QUARTERLY SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

2025 2024 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 73,577 72,659 69,523 75,694 70,030 EMEA 43,935 45,829 42,065 42,977 43,549 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -11 22 -35 -3 8 Total 117,501 118,510 111,553 118,668 113,587

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2025 2024 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 117,501 118,510 111,553 118,668 113,587 Comparable EBITDA 4,060 4,231 3,305 4,982 4,484 as % of net sales 3.5 3.6 3.0 4.2 3.9 Items affecting comparability - 1,135 72 -1,224 190 EBITDA 4,060 5,365 3,377 3,758 4,673 as % of net sales 3.5 4.5 3.0 3.2 4.1 Comparable operating profit -292 -265 -1,481 408 -88 as % of net sales -0.2 -0.2 -1.3 0.3 -0.1 Items affecting comparability - 1,135 72 -1,224 186 Operating profit -292 869 -1,409 -816 99 as % of net sales -0.2 0.7 -1.3 -0.7 0.1 Net financial items -1,874 -275 -1,926 -1,095 -790 Profit before income taxes -2,166 595 -3,335 -1,911 -691 as % of net sales -1.8 0.5 -3.0 -1.6 -0.6

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



Suominen Group's related parties include the parent of the Group (Suominen Corporation) and subsidiaries. In addition, the related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies or joint ventures.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 120,356 2,754 112,727 6,084 112,727 6,084 Capital expenditure and increases 5,757 46 1,972 33 15,895 109 Disposals and decreases - - - - - - Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,075 -534 -2,979 -907 -12,083 -3,439 Exchange differences and other changes -3,017 -1 1,633 2 3,817 0 Carrying amount at the end of the period 120,022 2,265 113,353 5,211 120,356 2,754

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 11,003 11,109 11,109 Increases 485 1,078 2,580 Disposals and decreases -88 -1 -33 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -743 -688 -2,909 Exchange differences and other changes -177 121 256 Carrying amount at the end of the period 10,479 11,620 11,003

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR thousand 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 101,760 102,278 102,278 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 42,877 43,117 43,117 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -40,690 -40,786 -163,312 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items 40,000 40,000 160,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 150 111 630 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -29 -185 -284 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 665 535 2,643 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item -63 32 81 Current liabilities at the end of the period 42,910 42,825 42,877 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 9,277 9,711 9,711 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 335 967 1,949 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items -63 - -11 Reclassification to current liabilities -665 -535 -2,643 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item -148 103 272 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 8,736 10,246 9,277 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 49,606 49,449 49,449 Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 39 38 157 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 49,645 49,487 49,606 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 101,291 102,558 101,760

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Other commitments Rental obligations 433 427 393 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 13,329



1,007



11,267 Commitments to leases not yet commenced - 38 274 Guarantees On own behalf 1,744 2,486 1,921 Other own commitments 16,310 14,481 18,307 Total 18,054 16,967 20,228

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY



a. Financial assets at amortized cost

b. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

c. Carrying amount

d. Fair value

Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. Equity instruments - 421 421 421 Trade receivables 62,961 - 62,961 62,961 Interest and other financial receivables 205 - 205 205 Cash and cash equivalents 34,198 - 34,198 34,198 Total 31.3.2025 97,364 421 97,785 97,785

EUR thousand a. b. c. d. Equity instruments - 421 421 421 Trade receivables 62,477 - 62,477 62,477 Interest and other financial receivables 246 - 246 246 Cash and cash equivalents 41,340 - 41,340 41,340 Total 31.12.2024 104,063 421 104,484 104,484

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2025 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

31.3.2025 31.12.2024 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 49,645 45,685 50,000 49,606 45,255 50,000 Lease liabilities 8,736 8,736 8,736 9,277 9,277 9,277 Total non-current financial liabilities 58,381 54,421 58,736 58,883 54,532 59,277 Current financial liabilities Current loans from financial institutions 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 Lease liabilities 2,910 2,910 2,910 2,877 2,877 2,877 Interest accruals 767 767 767 582 582 582 Other current liabilities 315 315 315 269 269 269 Trade payables 67,401 67,401 67,401 67,654 67,654 67,654 Total current financial liabilities 111,392 111,392 111,392 111,382 111,382 111,382 Total 169,773 165,813 170,128 170,265 165,914 170,659



Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2025 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value Equity instruments - - 421 Total 31.3.2025 - - 421

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2025 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2024. There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors



For additional information, please contact:

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi



Attachment