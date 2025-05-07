Suominen Corporation: Inside information: Suominen announces a cost saving program to secure profitable growth

Suominen Corporation, inside information, May 7, 2025 at 9:35 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen announces a cost-saving program to secure profitable growth and ensure long-term competitiveness.

"We are launching a cost saving program to address our structural costs across operations and global functions to secure profitable growth. This is a necessary step to improve our competitiveness and profitability, as we continue investing in innovation and sustainability, collaborating closely with our customers," says President & CEO Tommi Björnman.

The program is expected to result in savings of approximately EUR 10 million. Savings are planned to realize over the next 24 months. The saving program is expected to affect up to 60 positions globally, subject to local consultation procedures.



SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information:

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

