LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) on Wednesday said its Chief Executive of the past 12 years Andy Ransom is to retire by the time of the Annual General Meeting in 2026.The search for a successor is already underway, led by the Chair Richard Solomons.