Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces it has agreed to purchase up to Thirty-Five (35) ElphaPex DG1+ ASIC mining computers or "mining rigs" for Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC"). The Company is in discussions regarding strategic opportunities in DOGE and LTC crypto currency mining and is currently testing and evaluating the latest in high-performance hardware, low-cost "green" power solutions, and top tier hosting facilities alongside expert technology consultants.

These mining rigs are state of the art ElphaPex DG1+ models that are specifically optimized for mining DOGE and LTC crypto currencies. The cost of these DG1+ mining rigs is market dependant, and at current levels are approximately $6,000 USD per unit, (total Capex of approximately $210,000 USD) representing opportunistic market entry timing and pricing.

With an approximate lifespan of 4 to 5 years, low network difficulty, limited competition, and current hardware pricing, DOGE miners are well-positioned to achieve fast ROI and capitalize on an early-mover advantage. Currently, the DG1+ outperforms leading Bitcoin miners, delivering more than double the profitability, at current DOGE prices.

DOGE's global following, strong community, and persistent media visibility create significant value potential. While Bitcoin mining firms face high competition and tight margins, a DOGE-focused mining company with a unique narrative and value proposition could differentiate in the public markets. Despite being the third most mined Proof-of-Work coin, there are currently little to no pure-play DOGE publicly listed mining companies.

With access to capital through the public markets, Hyper Bit aims to accelerate its streamlined business plan of large scale purchasing and deployment of the latest crypto mining hardware and is positioned to acquire or "roll-up" existing DOGE and LTC mining operations into a consolidated entity.

CEO of Tesla Inc., X Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Space X CEO, and Senior Advisor to the POTUS - Elon Musk, famously stated: "DOGE is inevitable!" "The most entertaining outcome and the most ironic outcome would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in the future."

Hyper Bit Technologies COO, Mr. Cole Goodwin, stated: "We are focused on becoming a first mover in the latest and most profitable crypto mining businesses. By focusing on specialized, turnkey Dogecoin and Litecoin hosted mining infrastructure, we plan to accelerate our growth strategy and establish Hyper Bit in the crypto mining sector. We feel that DOGE, and its highly tethered relationship with Bitcoin prices, provides the best mining economics paired with potential upside in the appreciation of the crypto currency."

DOGE crypto currency is considered the original, and largest meme coin. Overall, it is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. As recently as December 2024 DOGE achieved a market cap value of $71.27 Billion USD.

By leveraging crypto industry relationships through expert technology consultants, Hyper Bit aims to secure large orders of the latest ASIC mining rigs, which can provide the Company an ongoing technological advantage combined with a low-cost power environment and high efficiency output mining of DOGE and other crypto coins.

To become a leading DOGE mining operation, Hyper Bit is exploring state-of-the-art hosting facilities and infrastructure to optimize long-term performance and hashing efficiency.

About Dogecoin

DOGE has become one of the most widely recognized and culturally influential cryptocurrencies in the digital asset space. Introduced in 2013 as a meme coin, it has since evolved into a serious and established player, now ranking among the top cryptocurrencies globally, with a market cap of approximately $26Billion USD ($36Billion CAD).

DOGE captured mainstream attention in 2021, driven by viral online momentum and high-profile endorsements, most notably from Elon Musk. Its resurgence in 2024 further solidified its standing, with the price increasing more than 300% during the U.S. presidential election period. During that time, DOGE also became the most-searched meme coin worldwide, averaging over 2.27 million monthly Google searches.

DOGE gained real-world utility and is now accepted as a form of payment by major companies including Tesla, AMC Theatres, and the Dallas Mavericks. SpaceX funded its DOGE-1 satellite mission entirely in DOGE, demonstrating the coin's growing credibility as a form of currency. With low transaction fees and fast settlement times, DOGE has become both a practical payment solution and a gateway for newcomers entering the crypto ecosystem.

Institutional interest in DOGE is accelerating, marked by the recent launch of the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust and a wave of spot ETF filings from various asset managers such as 21Shares, Bitwise, and RexShares. 21Shares, which already offers a Dogecoin ETF across European exchanges, has now filed for a U.S.-based spot Dogecoin ETF in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation. These DOGE ETFs aim to offer traditional investors secure, regulated exposure to DOGE through established brokerage channels, bridging the gap between digital assets and mainstream finance.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada, a Not-For-Profit Incorporated Association registered in Vancouver, Canada. The goal of the Association is to grow and enhance the Canadian Blockchain community and to further enhance the ecosystem. Learn more about the Association at The Blockchain Association of Canada: a club of crypto enthusiasts.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates and follow us across our social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, X.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HYPE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251076

SOURCE: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.