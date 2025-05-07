ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), a provider of defense, aerospace, and security solutions, Wednesday said its trading so far this year has been in line with management's expectations.Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting good growth in revenue and EBIT as operational performance continues to be strong.In its market update ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the company said its order backlog and pipeline of work on incumbent positions provide good visibility and support long-term growth.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to project underlying earnings per share to increase by 8 percent to 10 percent from last year's 68.5 pence, and underlying EBIT to grow by 8 percent to 10 percent from 3.02 billion pounds last year.Sales are projected to increase 7 percent to 9 percent from prior year's 28.34 billion pounds.Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said, 'We've had a strong start to 2025 and are maintaining our guidance for the full year. During this time where the defence and security landscape is rapidly evolving, we are focused on delivering our long-term programme commitments to our customers, while investing in our business to boost capacity, drive efficiencies and shape our portfolio to support future growth.'The company noted that its operating regions are poised for higher defence spending, which would provide a robust set of further opportunities across all its sectors.The key markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are also expected to see higher defence spending, and we will continue to support our government customers in these regions with leading products and services.The company said it does not expect to be materially impacted by the US tariffs, as they are currently proposed.The 2024 final dividend of 20.6 pence per share will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on June 2.BAE Systems plans to announce its first-half results on July 30.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX