LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a provider of automated test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced that orders and revenue for the first quarter of 2025 were both in line with its plan and in line with the same period last year. It also maintained its strong orderbook.In its trading update for the period 1 January to 31 March 2025, the company said it is carefully reviewing tariff changes and, as they come into effect, the company will take mitigating actions including customer surcharges and logistical changes to its global sourcing and delivery routes.The company noted that it will continue to monitor any potential impacts on customer buying patterns and order timings.The company said it has maintained a strong balance sheet with its cash position closing at $149 million at the end of March 2025, demonstrating continued effective cash management.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX