TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to supply Mitsubishi Motors with an electric vehicle model developed by Foxtron.Based on this MOU, Mitsubishi Motors and Foxtron would proceed with discussions towards a definitive agreement.Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.The EV model to be supplied to Mitsubishi Motors as an OEM model would be developed by Foxtron, manufactured in Taiwan by Yulon Motor Co., Ltd. and introduced in the Oceania region in the second half of 2026. The model is part of the product plan announced last year for Australia, extending through 2030.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX