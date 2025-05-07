BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, said it will unveil modular DC fast charging solution called Amperfied Dynamic DC, which focuses on availability and efficiency. Amperfied will offer the announced DC product in a availability-based operating hours model.Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG, said: 'Ensuring high throughput and availability is the key challenge for operators of charging infrastructure in charging parks, logistics or retail. We are addressing precisely this need with a combination of the modular hardware of Amperfied Dynamic DC with dynamic power distribution, high scalability and space-saving design and a performance-oriented service offering.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX