CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen slipped to 162.63 against the euro, 191.23 against the pound and 173.65 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.27, 191.06 and 173.24, respectively.Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 143.33, 93.08, 83.16 and 104.01 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 143.09, 93.06, 86.03 and 103.91, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the pound, 177.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback, 97.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against the loonie.