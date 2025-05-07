HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in March from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.The trade deficit declined to EUR 890 million in March from EUR 990 million in the same month last year.Exports surged 17.7 percent year-on-year in March, and imports were 16.6 percent higher.The value of pulp exports increased by 70 percent from last year, and those of paper and board exports by 32 percent, the agency said.Shipments to the EU countries grew by 20.5 percent in March, and imports from those countries rose by 11.4 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU climbed 13.5 percent, and imports from those countries increased by 12.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX