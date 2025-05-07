Anzeige
WKN: A0RDJD | ISIN: SE0002626861 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CL
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:04
2,476 Euro
-0,40 % -0,010
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOETTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOETTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7922,81612:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report January-March 2025: Exceptionally strong profitability improvement driven by broad product portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

"Cloetta delivered yet another quarter of profitability improvement driven by the strength of our broad confectionery portfolio and despite the continued high raw material costs. The exceptionally strong profitability improvement was also delivered despite the later occurrence of Easter affecting sales.", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased by 2.6 per cent to SEK 2,039m (2,094) including negative impact from the divestment of the Nutisal brand of 1.0 per cent and foreign exchange rates of 0.5 per cent
  • Sales of Branded packaged products decreased organically by 3.4 per cent during the quarter
  • Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 4.6 per cent during the quarter
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 225m (192)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 350m (193), with items affecting comparability of SEK 125m (1) mainly related to not proceeding with the greenfield investment project
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 167m (152)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 58m (40)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 253m (107), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.89 (0.37)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 231m (149)
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.1x (1.6)

Events after the end of the reporting period

  • Cloetta's Annual General Meeting, held on 10 April 2025, approved an increased dividend of SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share
  • On 28 April 2025, Cloetta announced plans to change the organisational structure and Group Management to support new strategic priorities

Please find enclosed the full report.

The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Tuesday 7 May 2025 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

Dial-in number(s)
SE: +46 8 5051 0031
UK: +44 207 107 0613
US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation
The live broadcast will be available on:
https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/31464813-9d75-44ef-9afe-08d05206b64b
The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-05-2025 07:30 CEST.

Investor and media contact
Laura Lindholm
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com
press (@) cloetta.com
sustainability (@) cloetta.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
