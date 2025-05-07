Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report January-March 2025: Exceptionally strong profitability improvement driven by broad product portfolio

"Cloetta delivered yet another quarter of profitability improvement driven by the strength of our broad confectionery portfolio and despite the continued high raw material costs. The exceptionally strong profitability improvement was also delivered despite the later occurrence of Easter affecting sales.", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

Net sales for the quarter decreased by 2.6 per cent to SEK 2,039m (2,094) including negative impact from the divestment of the Nutisal brand of 1.0 per cent and foreign exchange rates of 0.5 per cent

Sales of Branded packaged products decreased organically by 3.4 per cent during the quarter

Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 4.6 per cent during the quarter

Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 225m (192)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 350m (193), with items affecting comparability of SEK 125m (1) mainly related to not proceeding with the greenfield investment project

Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 167m (152)

Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 58m (40)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 253m (107), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.89 (0.37)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 231m (149)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.1x (1.6)

Events after the end of the reporting period

Cloetta's Annual General Meeting, held on 10 April 2025, approved an increased dividend of SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share

On 28 April 2025, Cloetta announced plans to change the organisational structure and Group Management to support new strategic priorities

Please find enclosed the full report.



